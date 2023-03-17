Kickoff Celebration for the 11th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference

Date:

Friday, March 24, 2023

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Email:

Phone:

279-215-9380

Location Details:

The Grand Buffet

1215 J Street

Sacramento, CA. 95814

Join Al Washington, Executive Director, US Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with Khubaka, Michael Harris, Co-Chair of our Sacramento Local Host Committee bring key regional stakeholders together for a kickoff announcement luncheon celebration.



Our 11th Annual, Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference, April 26-30, 2023 will showcase our California Capitol Corridor and the heart of our Downtown Sacramento core.



Exciting new developments Implementing goals and objectives from the 2022 US-Africa Business Summit continue to build as we highlight news from United States Vice President Kamala Harris Delegation Mission to the African Union.



The entire month of April 2023 is California Pan African Global Trade and Investment Month, as we look to explore any and all possibilities toward expanding mutually beneficial California Pan African Global Trade and Investment engaging the Africa Continental Free Trade Area while showcasing a positive new way forward linking 1.5 billion people of African Descent globally to the Great State of California.