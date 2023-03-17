From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Kickoff Celebration for the 11th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference
Date:
Friday, March 24, 2023
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Phone:
279-215-9380
Location Details:
The Grand Buffet
1215 J Street
Sacramento, CA. 95814
1215 J Street
Sacramento, CA. 95814
Join Al Washington, Executive Director, US Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with Khubaka, Michael Harris, Co-Chair of our Sacramento Local Host Committee bring key regional stakeholders together for a kickoff announcement luncheon celebration.
Our 11th Annual, Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference, April 26-30, 2023 will showcase our California Capitol Corridor and the heart of our Downtown Sacramento core.
Exciting new developments Implementing goals and objectives from the 2022 US-Africa Business Summit continue to build as we highlight news from United States Vice President Kamala Harris Delegation Mission to the African Union.
The entire month of April 2023 is California Pan African Global Trade and Investment Month, as we look to explore any and all possibilities toward expanding mutually beneficial California Pan African Global Trade and Investment engaging the Africa Continental Free Trade Area while showcasing a positive new way forward linking 1.5 billion people of African Descent globally to the Great State of California.
Our 11th Annual, Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference, April 26-30, 2023 will showcase our California Capitol Corridor and the heart of our Downtown Sacramento core.
Exciting new developments Implementing goals and objectives from the 2022 US-Africa Business Summit continue to build as we highlight news from United States Vice President Kamala Harris Delegation Mission to the African Union.
The entire month of April 2023 is California Pan African Global Trade and Investment Month, as we look to explore any and all possibilities toward expanding mutually beneficial California Pan African Global Trade and Investment engaging the Africa Continental Free Trade Area while showcasing a positive new way forward linking 1.5 billion people of African Descent globally to the Great State of California.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 9:06AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network