top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Central Valley U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

12th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference returns to Atlanta, Georgia

by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Thu, Mar 16, 2023 9:29PM
Everyone is welcome to join us in Atlanta, Georgia August 10-14, 2023 in Downtown Atlanta Olympic Village, Morris Brown College and key Agriculture locations.
sm_atlanta_olympic_village.jpg
original image (736x552)
Join the Africa-USA Chamber of Commerce and Industry to meet, greet, invest and expand strategic partnerships with individuals representing the Pan African Diaspora.

The 12th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Cultural Conference in Atlanta, Georgia will be hosted at many of the premier sites used by civil rights leaders to help frame the foundation for trade and economic development in Atlanta and the world.

The 2023 US Farm Bill conversations are leading the way in marshalling bipartisan support to expand Pan African Global Trade and Investment.

Our Pan African Food and Agriculture Pavilion continues to bring essential collaborative partnerships together in a good way.

Mid-Summer 2023 we look forward to the sweltering heat and positive expression from seeds planted this spring.

Everyone is welcome to join us in Atlanta, Georgia August 10-14, 2023 in Downtown Atlanta Olympic Village, Morris Brown College and key Agriculture locations.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$65.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code