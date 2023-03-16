12th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference returns to Atlanta, Georgia by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Everyone is welcome to join us in Atlanta, Georgia August 10-14, 2023 in Downtown Atlanta Olympic Village, Morris Brown College and key Agriculture locations.

Join the Africa-USA Chamber of Commerce and Industry to meet, greet, invest and expand strategic partnerships with individuals representing the Pan African Diaspora.



The 12th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Cultural Conference in Atlanta, Georgia will be hosted at many of the premier sites used by civil rights leaders to help frame the foundation for trade and economic development in Atlanta and the world.



The 2023 US Farm Bill conversations are leading the way in marshalling bipartisan support to expand Pan African Global Trade and Investment.



Our Pan African Food and Agriculture Pavilion continues to bring essential collaborative partnerships together in a good way.



Mid-Summer 2023 we look forward to the sweltering heat and positive expression from seeds planted this spring.



Everyone is welcome to join us in Atlanta, Georgia August 10-14, 2023 in Downtown Atlanta Olympic Village, Morris Brown College and key Agriculture locations.

