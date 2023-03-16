top
Lithium Americas and Biden Violating Sacred: Digging into Paiute Massacre Site for Lithium

by Brenda Norrell
Thu, Mar 16, 2023 12:27PM
Breaking News: "I cried seeing this yesterday," said Dorece Sam, Fort McDermitt Paiute, seeing the destruction of the earth on the Paiute Massacre Site at Thacker Pass for a lithium mine, in northern Nevada. "To see this shattered my heart," Sam said of the violation of the sacred. "There are no cultural monitors."
sm_336088174_1024735825171564_8984090315803039080_n.jpg
original image (2048x922)
By Brenda Norrell
Photo courtesy Dorece Sam
Censored News

THACKER PASS, Nevada -- "I cried seeing this yesterday," said Dorece Sam, Fort McDermitt Paiute, seeing the destruction of the earth on the Paiute Massacre Site at Thacker Pass for a lithium mine, in northern Nevada. "To see this shattered my heart," Sam said of the violation of the sacred. "There are no cultural monitors."

President Biden is cheerleading this heartbreaking unearthing of the Paiute Massacre Site at Thacker Pass. Calling this violation of the sacred "green energy," Biden is promoting this widespread destruction for lithium batteries for electric cars. It is actually corporate money-making for a Canadian company, Lithium Americas, which has a subsidiary in the U.S., Lithium Nevada.

This current ad shows more of Lithium America's toxic destruction that is coming to this sacred pristine region. Lithium mining will poison the earth, water and wildlife in the region along the Nevada and Oregon border.

The ad shows the 'proposed sulfur transloading terminal' with molten sulfur, soda ash and more hazardous chemicals; a rail track and rail cars transporting dangerous toxins. The Bureau of Land Management, BLM, has rubber-stamped the environmental impact statement, as usual, allowing this to proceed, and the federal courts have sided with the Canadian corporation to violate this sacred place.

Copyright Censored News
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/03/lit...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Thu, Mar 16, 2023 12:27PM
sm_336387897_961103664883382_6815754037496897596_n.jpg
original image (526x701)
The hazardous chemicals and ongoing destruction of Lithium Americas on the Paiute Massacre Site are shown in this ad.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/03/lit...
