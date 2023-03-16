top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Protest nonstop war and militarism - demand negotiations!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Location Details:
Town Clock (Water Street) Santa Cruz
NO ONE WINS A NUCLEAR WAR

Rally and march marking the 20th Anniversary of the Iraq War

Saturday, March 18, 2023
Starts noon at the Town Clock, Santa Cruz


Key demands include:

End the $100 Billion in arms shipments to Ukraine

End NATO

Stop the permanent war economy that funnels trillions of
dollars away from jobs, education, health care, clean energy &
transportation, etc.

Negotiations now! The people of the U.S. don't want nuclear
war nor the Pentagon’s policy of “weakening Russia.”

No war with China!

Endorsed by: The United Nations Association of Santa Cruz County,
Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs, Brave and Free Santa Cruz.

CONTACT FOOD NOT BOMBS to endorse • 1-800-884-1136
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 12:20PM
