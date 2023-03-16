From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest nonstop war and militarism - demand negotiations!
Saturday, March 18, 2023
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Protest
Allan Fisher
Town Clock (Water Street) Santa Cruz
NO ONE WINS A NUCLEAR WAR
Rally and march marking the 20th Anniversary of the Iraq War
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Starts noon at the Town Clock, Santa Cruz
Key demands include:
End the $100 Billion in arms shipments to Ukraine
End NATO
Stop the permanent war economy that funnels trillions of
dollars away from jobs, education, health care, clean energy &
transportation, etc.
Negotiations now! The people of the U.S. don't want nuclear
war nor the Pentagon’s policy of “weakening Russia.”
No war with China!
Endorsed by: The United Nations Association of Santa Cruz County,
Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs, Brave and Free Santa Cruz.
CONTACT FOOD NOT BOMBS to endorse • 1-800-884-1136
