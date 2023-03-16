Protest nonstop war and militarism - demand negotiations!

Date:

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Allan Fisher

Location Details:

Town Clock (Water Street) Santa Cruz

NO ONE WINS A NUCLEAR WAR



Rally and march marking the 20th Anniversary of the Iraq War



Saturday, March 18, 2023

Starts noon at the Town Clock, Santa Cruz





Key demands include:



End the $100 Billion in arms shipments to Ukraine



End NATO



Stop the permanent war economy that funnels trillions of

dollars away from jobs, education, health care, clean energy &

transportation, etc.



Negotiations now! The people of the U.S. don't want nuclear

war nor the Pentagon’s policy of “weakening Russia.”



No war with China!



Endorsed by: The United Nations Association of Santa Cruz County,

Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs, Brave and Free Santa Cruz.



CONTACT FOOD NOT BOMBS to endorse • 1-800-884-1136