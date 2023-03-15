From the Open-Publishing Calendar
May Day 2023 Community Screen Printing Event
Date:
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
San José May Day Coalition
Location Details:
San José Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Come make shirts for International Workers' Day 2023 !
Materials will be provided!
Bring you own shirts, bags, and patches to be screen printed!
Please wear a mask indoors!
Sponsored by San José May Day Coalition
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 11:11PM
