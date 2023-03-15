top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/25/2023
South Bay Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

May Day 2023 Community Screen Printing Event

sm_flyer_-_may_day_screen_printing_-_sj_-_20230325_en.jpg
original image (1836x2375)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
San José May Day Coalition
Location Details:
San José Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Come make shirts for International Workers' Day 2023 !

Materials will be provided!
Bring you own shirts, bags, and patches to be screen printed!

Please wear a mask indoors!

Sponsored by San José May Day Coalition
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 11:11PM
§Evento de Serigrafía Comunitaria
by San José May Day Coalition
Wed, Mar 15, 2023 11:11PM
sm_flyer_-_may_day_screen_printing_-_sj_-_20230325_es.jpg
original image (1836x2375)
¡Ven a hacer camisetas para el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores 2023!

¡Se proporcionarán materiales!
¡Traiga sus propias camisas, bolsos y parches!

¡Por favor, use una máscara en el interior!

Patrocinado por la Coalición del Primero de Mayo de San José
https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code