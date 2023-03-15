top
East Bay Anti-War

War in Ukraine: One Year On: The Root Causes of Conflict

sm_flyer_-_war_in_ukraine_-_icss_-_20230319.jpg
original image (1322x1724)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Institute for the Critical Study of Society
Email:
Phone:
510-332-3865
Location Details:
Zoom meeting ID: 811 3335 0622
Passcode: ICSS2717rs
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81133350622?pwd=dUUyUWppbWt6djVTaElISUhocXpSUT09
One year into the War in Ukraine, the world has been redivided into two progressively decoupling camps, threatening a New Cold War. Meanwhile each camp is being drawn more tightly together. While the war began suddenly on February 24, 2022, its preconditions were a long time in the making. Was it really unprovoked as is relentlessly claimed? While this is one of a number of globally-televised wars, how is the Ukraine War different from the others? Whose interests does it serve? Dr. Sharat G. Lin examines the root causes of conflict, how peace can be brought about, and how the war is forging a new world order.

Our speaker, Dr. Sharat G. Lin, is with Human Agenda, the San José Peace & Justice Center, and the Initiative for Equality. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, and public health.

Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library is sponsored by the Institute for the Critical Study of Society at the Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library, Oakland, California

Donations to support he weekly series are welcome at: https://www.paypal.me/npml
For more information: https://icssmarx.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 9:59PM
flyer_-_war_in_ukraine_-_icss_-_20230319.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (307.6KB)
Download a PDF flyer here.
https://icssmarx.org
