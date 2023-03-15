From the Open-Publishing Newswire

War in Ukraine: One Year On: The Root Causes of Conflict

Date:

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Institute for the Critical Study of Society

Email:

Phone:

510-332-3865

Location Details:



Passcode: ICSS2717rs

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81133350622?pwd=dUUyUWppbWt6djVTaElISUhocXpSUT09 Zoom meeting ID: 811 3335 0622Passcode: ICSS2717rs





Our speaker, Dr. Sharat G. Lin, is with Human Agenda, the San José Peace & Justice Center, and the Initiative for Equality. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, and public health.



Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library is sponsored by the Institute for the Critical Study of Society at the Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library, Oakland, California



One year into the War in Ukraine, the world has been redivided into two progressively decoupling camps, threatening a New Cold War. Meanwhile each camp is being drawn more tightly together. While the war began suddenly on February 24, 2022, its preconditions were a long time in the making. Was it really unprovoked as is relentlessly claimed? While this is one of a number of globally-televised wars, how is the Ukraine War different from the others? Whose interests does it serve? Dr. Sharat G. Lin examines the root causes of conflict, how peace can be brought about, and how the war is forging a new world order.

Donations to support the weekly series are welcome at: https://www.paypal.me/npml