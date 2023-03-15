From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop Dirty Banking at Wells Fargo HQ in San Francisco
Date:
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Third Act SF Bay Area
Location Details:
Wells Fargo Corporate Headquarters
420 Montgomery St
San Francisco, CA 94104
420 Montgomery St
San Francisco, CA 94104
Join us for an action at Wells Fargo Corporate Headquarters in downtown San Francisco!
We demand the big banks stop funding climate change through their investment in the fossil fuel industry!
Over the past year, thousands of people have taken the Third Act “Banking on Our Future” pledge to close accounts, cut up credit cards, and boycott Bank of America, Chase, Citibank, and Wells Fargo if they don’t move their investments out of fossil fuels. On 3.21.23, we will gather to show the strength of our movement!
Join us at the Wells Fargo Corporate Headquarters in downtown San Francisco at 3:30 PM.
This event is organized by partners in the Bay Area Climate Finance Hub, including Third Act SF Bay Area, Oil and Gas Action Network, 1000 Grandmothers, Stop the Money Pipeline, XRSFBay, and others.
We demand the big banks stop funding climate change through their investment in the fossil fuel industry!
Over the past year, thousands of people have taken the Third Act “Banking on Our Future” pledge to close accounts, cut up credit cards, and boycott Bank of America, Chase, Citibank, and Wells Fargo if they don’t move their investments out of fossil fuels. On 3.21.23, we will gather to show the strength of our movement!
Join us at the Wells Fargo Corporate Headquarters in downtown San Francisco at 3:30 PM.
This event is organized by partners in the Bay Area Climate Finance Hub, including Third Act SF Bay Area, Oil and Gas Action Network, 1000 Grandmothers, Stop the Money Pipeline, XRSFBay, and others.
For more information: http://ThirdAct.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 6:46PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network