Stop Dirty Banking at Wells Fargo HQ in San Francisco

Date:

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time:

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Third Act SF Bay Area

Location Details:

Wells Fargo Corporate Headquarters

420 Montgomery St

San Francisco, CA 94104

Join us for an action at Wells Fargo Corporate Headquarters in downtown San Francisco!



We demand the big banks stop funding climate change through their investment in the fossil fuel industry!



Over the past year, thousands of people have taken the Third Act “Banking on Our Future” pledge to close accounts, cut up credit cards, and boycott Bank of America, Chase, Citibank, and Wells Fargo if they don’t move their investments out of fossil fuels. On 3.21.23, we will gather to show the strength of our movement!



Join us at the Wells Fargo Corporate Headquarters in downtown San Francisco at 3:30 PM.



This event is organized by partners in the Bay Area Climate Finance Hub, including Third Act SF Bay Area, Oil and Gas Action Network, 1000 Grandmothers, Stop the Money Pipeline, XRSFBay, and others.

