U.S. Womyn

Medication Abortion Teach-in w/ NARAL

sm_medication_abortion_teach_in_naral.jpg
original image (904x381)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
NARAL Pro-Choice America
Location Details:
Online event

The impending federal lawsuit in Texas threatens to reverse the FDA's long-standing approval of mifepristone—one of two drugs most commonly used in medication abortion. Yet, lawsuits like this one can be difficult to understand.

Join NARAL as we learn from experts about medication abortion and the current threats
to access across the country. With access to medication abortion rapidly changing, we want to equip you with the knowledge and skills to be able to talk about it with your friends and family.

This is a great opportunity to learn more and be an advocate for reproductive freedom in your community!
For more information: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/medicat...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 2:13PM
