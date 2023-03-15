From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Medication Abortion Teach-in w/ NARAL
Date:
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
NARAL Pro-Choice America
Location Details:
Online event
The impending federal lawsuit in Texas threatens to reverse the FDA's long-standing approval of mifepristone—one of two drugs most commonly used in medication abortion. Yet, lawsuits like this one can be difficult to understand.
Join NARAL as we learn from experts about medication abortion and the current threats
to access across the country. With access to medication abortion rapidly changing, we want to equip you with the knowledge and skills to be able to talk about it with your friends and family.
This is a great opportunity to learn more and be an advocate for reproductive freedom in your community!
For more information: https://act.prochoiceamerica.org/a/medicat...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 2:13PM
