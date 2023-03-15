Medication Abortion Teach-in w/ NARAL

Date:

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

NARAL Pro-Choice America

Location Details:

Online event





The impending federal lawsuit in Texas threatens to reverse the FDA's long-standing approval of mifepristone—one of two drugs most commonly used in medication abortion. Yet, lawsuits like this one can be difficult to understand.



Join NARAL as we learn from experts about medication abortion and the current threats

to access across the country. With access to medication abortion rapidly changing, we want to equip you with the knowledge and skills to be able to talk about it with your friends and family.



This is a great opportunity to learn more and be an advocate for reproductive freedom in your community!