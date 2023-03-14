top
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

Passing of a park maker

by STP Jesse
Tue, Mar 14, 2023 8:49PM
Yesterday one of the main architects of Berkeley in the 60s and 70s passed. He embodied the times and his passing will be felt.
I got to Berkeley in the beginning of 1970, yesterday I heard of the passing of an architect of those times Mike Delacour. Along with the sadness in hearing of Michael's passing the news brought back memories and feeling of those times.

The feelings of community, when calling someone brother or sister meant something deep.

The feeling that anything was possible. And that we knew who opposed the possible, how far they would go to prevent it and why.

I'd met Michael a few times. Though I was not close to him I have no problem calling him my brother.

HAPPY TRAILS BROTHER
Jesse
