From the Bay Area to Atlanta: Stop Cop City
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Protest
Raye / XRSFBay
Meets at GI Partners / 4 Embarcadero Ctr, SF
San Francisco is home to several of Cop City’s primary funders, financial partners, and general contract managers. We know exactly who is profting from this police playground and it’s time we paid them a visit. Join us for a gathering and tour of Cop City’s backers in the Financial District
From the Bay Area to Atlanta, STOP COP CITY
Email dawg [at] xrsfbay.org for more info.
For more information: https://extinctionrebellionsfbay.org/posts...
