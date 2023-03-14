top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/18/2023
San Francisco Arts + Action Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

SisPix: Reproductive Rights

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Time:
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Craig Baldwin
Location Details:
ATA Gallery, 992 Valencia Street, San Francisco
We are horrified by the over-turning of Roe vs Wade by the Supreme Court last June, so here's an all-women program that SHOUTS OUT its rage, and its demand that women retain control over their own bodies. Curated for Women's History Month by UCB avant savant Jeff Skoller, here screening are seven experimental and documentary works that explore both the very personal histories and the high-stakes political struggles for abortion access in a pre- and now post-Roe America: Jane An Underground Abortion Service (Nell Lundy/Kate Kurtz), Lesser Choices (Courtney Stephens), Sincerely (Lynn Kirby), Futility ( Greta Snider), S’aline’s Solution (Aline Mare), Abortion Helpline,This is Lisa (Barbara Attie/Janet Goldwater), This Is What a Post-Roe Abortion Looks Like (Ora DeKornfeld). Reproductive rights activists and filmmakers Snider and Mare in person, plus Pussy Riot of course!! $10
For more information: http://www.othercinema.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 7:47PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code