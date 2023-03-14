From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SisPix: Reproductive Rights
Date:
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Time:
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Craig Baldwin
Location Details:
ATA Gallery, 992 Valencia Street, San Francisco
We are horrified by the over-turning of Roe vs Wade by the Supreme Court last June, so here's an all-women program that SHOUTS OUT its rage, and its demand that women retain control over their own bodies. Curated for Women's History Month by UCB avant savant Jeff Skoller, here screening are seven experimental and documentary works that explore both the very personal histories and the high-stakes political struggles for abortion access in a pre- and now post-Roe America: Jane An Underground Abortion Service (Nell Lundy/Kate Kurtz), Lesser Choices (Courtney Stephens), Sincerely (Lynn Kirby), Futility ( Greta Snider), S’aline’s Solution (Aline Mare), Abortion Helpline,This is Lisa (Barbara Attie/Janet Goldwater), This Is What a Post-Roe Abortion Looks Like (Ora DeKornfeld). Reproductive rights activists and filmmakers Snider and Mare in person, plus Pussy Riot of course!! $10
For more information: http://www.othercinema.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 7:47PM
