East Meadow Update 3/12/23 by East Meadow Action Committee (EMAC)

There is a major new development in the long and tangled story of Student Housing West with its reckless proposal to develop the East Meadow. The University has just asked the UC Regents for approval of a new approach to building and financing the project. SHW would now no longer be a public-private partnership and would be funded with bonds issued by the University. Most distressing, the East Meadow would be placed on a fast track, constructed and financed independently of the rest. If the Regents vote to approve at their March 15th meeting, construction could begin this year.