Conversation with a legislative protector of reproductive rights, Anna Moeller of Illinois

Date:

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

UUSF Women's Rights and Forum

Location Details:

UUSF Sunday Forum presents Anna Moeller, Illinois State Representative and Protector of Reproductive Rights.



UUSF Forum and Women’s Rights Group warmly invite all to learn how legislation affirming Reproductive Rights for minors got passed in the U.S. Midwest region. Joining the Forum session on Zoom, Anna Moeller will be talking about her leadership role in the Illinois State legislative repeal of a Parental Notification requirement before a minor could access abortion services. Rep. Moeller will also explain how this notification requirement disproportionately impacted low income and BIPOC minors who can become pregnant. Since taking office, Anna Moeller has championed legislation on pay equity, good-government reforms, environmental protection, increased access to healthcare, care for elderly and developmentally disabled individuals, support for young victims of sexual assault, nursing home reform, pro-choice legislation and bills that advance LGBTQ equality.



Join us for this exciting and lively discussion!