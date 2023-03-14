From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Conversation with a legislative protector of reproductive rights, Anna Moeller of Illinois
Date:
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Women's Rights and Forum
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin St. S.F. TSK Room
and Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/93421729076?pwd=dXpCQldNN0h4TlZlRXczS3diQVU3dz09
1187 Franklin St. S.F. TSK Room
and Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/93421729076?pwd=dXpCQldNN0h4TlZlRXczS3diQVU3dz09
UUSF Sunday Forum presents Anna Moeller, Illinois State Representative and Protector of Reproductive Rights.
UUSF Forum and Women’s Rights Group warmly invite all to learn how legislation affirming Reproductive Rights for minors got passed in the U.S. Midwest region. Joining the Forum session on Zoom, Anna Moeller will be talking about her leadership role in the Illinois State legislative repeal of a Parental Notification requirement before a minor could access abortion services. Rep. Moeller will also explain how this notification requirement disproportionately impacted low income and BIPOC minors who can become pregnant. Since taking office, Anna Moeller has championed legislation on pay equity, good-government reforms, environmental protection, increased access to healthcare, care for elderly and developmentally disabled individuals, support for young victims of sexual assault, nursing home reform, pro-choice legislation and bills that advance LGBTQ equality.
Join us for this exciting and lively discussion!
UUSF Forum and Women’s Rights Group warmly invite all to learn how legislation affirming Reproductive Rights for minors got passed in the U.S. Midwest region. Joining the Forum session on Zoom, Anna Moeller will be talking about her leadership role in the Illinois State legislative repeal of a Parental Notification requirement before a minor could access abortion services. Rep. Moeller will also explain how this notification requirement disproportionately impacted low income and BIPOC minors who can become pregnant. Since taking office, Anna Moeller has championed legislation on pay equity, good-government reforms, environmental protection, increased access to healthcare, care for elderly and developmentally disabled individuals, support for young victims of sexual assault, nursing home reform, pro-choice legislation and bills that advance LGBTQ equality.
Join us for this exciting and lively discussion!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 3:19PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network