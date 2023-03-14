top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Earth Day San Francisco

sm_edsf_fb_event_banner__v2_updated.jpg
original image (1200x470)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Douglas Kolberg
Email:
Phone:
415-602-4926
Location Details:
San Francisco County Fair Bldg. 1199 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, 94122
Join us for this family- friendly, FREE Street Fest in San Francisco on Saturday, April 22. Earth Day SF is 11am - 6pm. Live Music, Vegan Food & Fun in Golden Gate Park, 9th & Lincoln, at the County Fair Bldg.

Come to San Francisco's annual Earth Day celebration, as we continue to raise awareness about our environment. This beloved and renowned street fair entertains while inspiring people to make more sustainable choices in the way we live and work.

As you enjoy our lineup of cool bands, wine and beer will be available for purchase, and our vendors will offer products focused on green living. All of the food served from trucks and vendors will be vegan or raw. Bring your artistic side for art making! Bring the family, everyone is welcome to our safe, secure Earth Day location in Golden Gate Park. And it's Free!

Come Together for Live Bands - Environmental Speakers - Hands-on Eco Workshops - Green Mobility Zone - Vegan Chef Showcase - Clean Energy Zoneo Climate Action Zone & Much More! Save the Date ~ April 22.
For more information: https://earthdaysf.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 12:30PM
§
by Douglas Kolberg
Tue, Mar 14, 2023 12:30PM
ed-crowd-scene-with-bikes.png
Have fun at Earth Day San Francisco.
https://earthdaysf.org
