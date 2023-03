Speakers: Zahra Daftarian, member of BayArea4Iran and BARUN NGO; Norma Gallegos, Freedom Socialist PartyWomen continue to lead the protests in the streets of Iran and workers, oppressed nationalities, and others have joined in solidarity. Speakers will discuss how Iranian women are building an inclusive movement to end government oppression and why the demands of “Women, Life, Freedom!” resonate with all parts of society. Learn more about how to support and build the solidarity movement in the U.S. All welcome!For more info or childcare (2 days in advance), 415-864-1278 or bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com