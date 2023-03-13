top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Women, Life, Freedom--Learning from the Revolutionary Tenacity of Iranian Women

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. (at Ellis), San Francisco or via zoom at bit.ly/RevTenacityIranianWomen
Speakers: Zahra Daftarian, member of BayArea4Iran and BARUN NGO; Norma Gallegos, Freedom Socialist Party

Women continue to lead the protests in the streets of Iran and workers, oppressed nationalities, and others have joined in solidarity. Speakers will discuss how Iranian women are building an inclusive movement to end government oppression and why the demands of “Women, Life, Freedom!” resonate with all parts of society. Learn more about how to support and build the solidarity movement in the U.S. All welcome!

For more info or childcare (2 days in advance), 415-864-1278 or bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 3:27PM
