top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

36 MLK Village Being Evicted By Sanjay and Guarav Khanna [Oakland]

by Friends of 36 MLK
Mon, Mar 13, 2023 2:29PM
All the details on the Khanna parasites:
screenshot_2023-03-13_at_14-12-03_gaurav_khanna___gvkhna____twitter.png
As we speak, two tech-millionaires are trying to evict the 36MLK encampment in Oakland, California. Their names are Guarav Khanna and his father Sanjay Khanna. Without a doubt, these two parasites are the worst type of techie-trash currently destroying our region.

This February, the Khannas successfully evicted the Coyote Bush Collective Garden, a longstanding urban garden with several rent-free tiny houses, a free cafe, a free store, and dozens of trees. Now all but the trees have been demolished and leveled, with multiple people's lives disrupted. The Khannas have since put the lot up for sale, asking $100k more than they pad for it, and simply wanted to evict the previous residents and make a quick profit.

Who are the Khannas, you might ask? Well, aside from being abject filth, they magically immigrated into the USA and found a highly suspicious residence wedged between the literal Pentagon and CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. It's unclear what they were doing there, but suddenly they move to the West Coast.

Despising his imbecile father, Guararv moved to San Francsico, leaving his dad to rot in Los Angeles. Guarav found a million dollar house at 1366 Francisco Street, which is near the Marina where all the other disgusting tech bros live. Feel free to pay him a visit! Also, if you would like visit Sanjay, he lives all the way down in Manhattan Beach at 1641 8th Street.

In 2022, these greedy swine purchased three lots in Oakland at a county tax-auction. Two of them just so happened to be tiny house villages built by people on the streets. It's unclear why the Khannas chose these two, but they have effectively evicted one (Coyote Bush) and are now moving on the next, 36 MLK, a tiny house village that has been featured in numerous mainstream media exposes.

The residents at 36 MLK have just been served with another eviction notice (the first one expired), likely because Guarav and Sanjay are now shaking in their boots at the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, with Guarav posting the enclosed tweet on the day of the collapse.

Guarav is what could be called an idiot man-child, having never worked a day in his life and possessing large amounts of the colloquial baby fat. How he got millions of dollars is truly a mystery, but the likely explanation is his daddy Sanjay gave it him. During the eviction of Coyote Bush, this Sanjay character hurled transphobic and fascist remarks at the the evicted resident, and every step of the way has shown himself to be a pathetic, over-middle-age incel who hates women.

Fearing for their money after the collapse of SVB, the Khannas now want to ensure their investment in 36 MLK is secure and can be flipped just like Coyote Bush. Make no mistake, the Khannas are exactly the type of scum who just begged for a government hand-out, and the moment it seems like they might be able to withdraw their money from the collapsed bank, their first move is to evict even more people from the meager housing they've been able to build for themselves, with their own hands.

These parasites deserve none of our mercy and all of our hatred, them and their entire class.

DEATH TO CAPITALISM!
§Sanjay Khanna
by Friends of 36 MLK
Mon, Mar 13, 2023 2:29PM
sm_eat_shit_sanjay.jpg
original image (1500x1487)
§Guarav Khanna
by Friends of 36 MLK
Mon, Mar 13, 2023 2:29PM
sm_eat_shit_guarav.jpg
original image (1500x1500)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$65.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code