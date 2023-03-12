From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Saving Life on Earth: Stopping the Extinction Crisis w/ CBD
Date:
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Center for Biological Diversity
Location Details:
Online event
RSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/qwQF0XOhc0u4AJZNlrJmgA2
The Center for Biological Diversity is helping launch an exciting project to resurrect the histories of extinct animals in a surprising new way: through the popular roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons. We're partnering with creator Lucas Zellers and Mage Hand Press to release "The Book of Extinction," a game manual that tells the stranger-than-fiction true stories of animals now lost, alongside game statistics giving them new life as fantasy monsters.
We're hosting a webinar to let you explore the tragic stories of extinct animals like the passenger pigeon and Florida fairy shrimp — and learn what they can teach us about stopping the extinction crisis.
Join us on Thursday, March 23, at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET to find out more about this creative project and how we're expanding our efforts to save life on Earth.
This event is free, but registration is required, so sign up and check your email for a link.
ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity
https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/
SF Bay Area office: 1212 Broadway #800, Oakland, CA 94612
At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.
Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.
We want those who come after us to inherit a world where the wild is still alive.
For more information: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/qwQF0X...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 12, 2023 4:08PM
