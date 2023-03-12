top
International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Who is Essential? Who is Not?

Date:
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
online meeting, see website for details
  • The COVID pandemic forced workers to take action to protect safety on the job. What was “normal” before, became unacceptable.
  • The capitalist class made record profits while they celebrated “essential workers”. Now, we are supposed to go back to “normal” and accept of lower staffing, more work and dangerous working conditions.
  • The pandemic showed who is essential, and who is not.

Join us to discuss the lessons from the pandemic with Jamie McCallum

Jamie McCallum is an author, activist, and associate professor at Middlebury College. His work focuses on labor and work issues around the world. He travelled the country during the pandemic, speaking with essential, front-line workers, resulting in his most recent book, Essential: How the Pandemic Transformed the Long Fight for Worker Justice.

For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-04-23-23/
