Who is Essential? Who is Not?
Date:
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
online meeting, see website for details
- The COVID pandemic forced workers to take action to protect safety on the job. What was “normal” before, became unacceptable.
- The capitalist class made record profits while they celebrated “essential workers”. Now, we are supposed to go back to “normal” and accept of lower staffing, more work and dangerous working conditions.
- The pandemic showed who is essential, and who is not.
Join us to discuss the lessons from the pandemic with Jamie McCallum
Jamie McCallum is an author, activist, and associate professor at Middlebury College. His work focuses on labor and work issues around the world. He travelled the country during the pandemic, speaking with essential, front-line workers, resulting in his most recent book, Essential: How the Pandemic Transformed the Long Fight for Worker Justice.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-04-23-23/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 12, 2023 1:24PM
