§ Workers Of Namibia Face Union Busting Attack From Chinese & Other Capitalists by United Front Committee For A Labor Party

Namibia is being looted of it's resources from the fisheries by the Icelandic Fishing Company to the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation. The SWAPO government which says it bring socialism with Namibian characteristic is doing the exact opposite as it has allowed foreign capitalists to take over the resources and bust the unions reintroducing contract labor that existed under their apartheid regime that was controlled by South Africa.