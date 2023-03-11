top
Activist Leads Fight to Stop Harassment of Vehicular Residents

by Reggie Meisler (posted by Norse) (reggie.meisler [at] gmail.com)
Sat, Mar 11, 2023 5:00PM
In an extensive and well-documented article on LookOut, activist Reggie Meisler published his research and activism to defend the rights of those in vehicles being harassed by police. Cops have been threatening and ticketing for signs not permitted by the Costal Commission.
https://lookout.co/santacruz/community-voices/opinion-from-community-voices/story/2023-02-14/santa-cruz-must-end-unlawful-harassment-of-people-living-in-vehicles


Follow Reggie's article at the link above. It is self-explanatory and--most important-includes documentary links that enable you to assess his evidence.

Illegal signs banning parking overnight and harassment is likely continuing in other areas of the Coastal zone. Nor has the local Coastal Commission taken any action to sanction illegal city signage or police behavior, that I know of.

I encountered the same problem as sheriffs and deputies ignored or defied the Coastal Commission's 2016 ruling throwing out Councilmember Richelle Noroyan's Oversized Vehicle Ordinance. HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) has suggested activists set up a table in front of the local "enforcement:" division's office to demand it act. Meanwhile Reggie has been offering help to those ticketed in threading their way through the administrative appeal process.

There has as yet been no attempt by the City to refund and make restitution to those who have been fined or their vehicular homes hauled away.
