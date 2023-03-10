top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Central Valley Health, Housing & Public Services

“March for Life” in Sacramento

by Pink Knight Press
Fri, Mar 10, 2023 11:51PM
March 6 was the California event for the anti-choice group March for Life, a national anti-abortion organization. Charter buses lined their speaking event, which drew something in the region of 200 people, with 15-20 counter-protesters at any given time. The counter-protesters stayed loud throughout the anti-choice speakers’ time, drowning out speeches and annoying the audience.
sm_screen_shot_2023-03-10_at_11.20.17_pm.jpg
original image (1412x1274)
There were booths for Turning Point USA and other conservative and far-right causes and organizations at the March for Life event in Sacramento on March 6.

Through the crowd of suburbanites and casual supporters runs a vein of far-right security, some with Proud Boys and three percenter logos- others remain more casual, with only an earpiece or quick exchange of words revealing their true role.

The opposition force had a roaring good time throughout, chanting, singing, dancing, and laughing together. When accused of being demons, they held a mock exorcism, and when told to not use inappropriate language, their speakers boomed with Cardi B’s smash hit WAP.

A massive red banner sways at the edge of the crowd reading Tradition, Family, Property, the name of a Catholic traditionalist movement. They advocate against abortion, Queer and Trans rights, and fight on other moralist extremes. It was the first I’d seen of it, so I asked what it meant; its bearer said they advocate for family traditions. I asked if they fought gay marriage, and he said yes; I asked if they were fighting interracial marriage, and he smiled and said yes, but quietly admitted that one was “trickier” to fight.

As the march began, so did a cold downpour of rain. The counter-protesters cheered that it was God telling the marchers to go home. As it continued, a rash of hail pelted the crowd. Counter-protesters found themselves in the fold of the march, chanting to the deflated pro-life advocates. A man decked with anti-communism symbols began obsessively baiting the cheerful opposition group with anti-Trans, racist, anti-Queer, sexist, and anti-Semitic slurs and remarks, listing through them as if it was a prepared list. He got in peoples’ faces, shouted, and shoved until a line of police bicycles meandered between him and would-be targets.
For more information: https://www.pinkknightpress.com/news/march...
§So called "Progressive" Anti Abortionist Activist with Forceps
by Pink Knight Press
Fri, Mar 10, 2023 11:51PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-03-10_at_11.20.57_pm.jpg
original image (1640x1286)
https://www.pinkknightpress.com/news/march...
§Man with "Let's Go Brandon" Beanie
by Pink Knight Press
Fri, Mar 10, 2023 11:51PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-03-10_at_11.24.48_pm.jpg
original image (1168x772)
https://www.pinkknightpress.com/news/march...
§Catholic Traditionalist Banner
by Pink Knight Press
Fri, Mar 10, 2023 11:51PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-03-10_at_11.23.04_pm.jpg
original image (1904x1278)
https://www.pinkknightpress.com/news/march...
§Police Try to Keep the Two Sides Apart
by Pink Knight Press
Fri, Mar 10, 2023 11:51PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-03-10_at_11.22.03_pm.jpg
original image (1918x1282)
https://www.pinkknightpress.com/news/march...
§"March for Lifers" Rained Out
by Pink Knight Press
Fri, Mar 10, 2023 11:51PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-03-10_at_11.25.43_pm.jpg
original image (1900x1270)
https://www.pinkknightpress.com/news/march...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$65.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code