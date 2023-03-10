top
East Bay Media Activism & Independent Media

Stop Sale Of KPFK Bldg & Flagrant Violations Of Pacifica Bylaws 6 Year Term Limit-Speak Out

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Mar 10, 2023 9:15AM
A speak out was held in front of KPFA on March 9, 2023 to protest the sale by the illegitimate Pacifica National Board of the KPFA building. It also was to opposed the vote by the same board and PNB members of the "Protectors" group to ignore the 6 year term limit under the bylaws. The same group has also used corporate nuisance lawsuits to break up Pacifica. These suits have cost over $400,000 in their wrecking operation.
sm_kpfa_protest3.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Supporters of KPFA and Pacifica spoke out on 3/9/23 on the the financial crisis threatening Pacifica is, in part, as a result of the KPFA Local officers and Board majority (most who belong to the “Protectors”) have supported and initiated nuisance lawsuits against Pacifica costing over $400,000. Some KPFA LSB members have helped former ED Vernille win a suit against Pacifica for $300,000 by voluntarily testifying in his arbitration against Pacifica. The $300,000 was seized as a result in part of their testimony on behalf of ED John Vernille.

The same KPFA member on the Local Station Board and many of the PNB supported the illegal shutdown of WBAI and some of the same people are for the sale of KPFK in Los Angeles which would threaten the viability of the station and its future as the largest independent broadcast platform in Southern California.

KPFA LSB even passed a motion supporting a petition filed by a member of the KPFA LSB to the FCC to take away the broadcast license of sister station WBAI.

This press conference was called by Rescue Pacifica and Pacifica Fight Back, network wide to prevent the corporate take-over of Pacifica.

The PNB with the support of KPFA LSB officers and others have also improperly tried to do an end run around the By Laws by passing a motion to allow them to continue in office beyond the 6-year term limit.

This flagrant violation of the bylaws is being challenged in State Courts and will be heard in Los Angeles on March 30, 2023.

The independence of Pacifica and the integrity of the network is at stake if these actions by the PNB and KPFA “Protectors” are allowed to continue.

-stop the sale of the KPFK building
-remove the termed-out delegates from all boards and seat the runners-up immediately to restore legitimacy
-Redo the PNB elections
-Set a clear date and financing plan for the long overdue LSB elections
-reverse all actions in which this illegitimate PNB suspended or removed members, muzzled complaints and attempts to handpick Local Station Board members into the PNB in disregard of the member-elected representatives.
-reinstate the KPFK Board which has been declared illegal by the illegitimate PNB

The court date is set for 3/30 at LA Superior court

Additional Links:

https://pacificafightback.org/victorious-campaign-against-undemocratic-replacement-bylaws/break-up-bylaws/who-and-what-is-behind-the-bylaws-revision/

https://www.counterpunch.org/2021/06/11/a-rebuttal-to-the-kooky-protecting-pacifica-article-by-kaldveer-and-gendelman/

Answering KPFA "Protector's" email
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/10/14/18845684.php

With “Protectors” like these…. The Fight to Rescue Pacifica from the KPFA Pretenders
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/02/01/18847674.php

Pacifica National Board Censures KPFK Jan Goodman For Illegal Deal Making
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/10/23/18837834.php

Join us at our VIRTUAL NATIONAL TOWN HALL: What Next, Pacifica?
Sat. Mar 11, 3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET.

Register here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrf-iqqjMoH93vA-cBkWNRlMdoAPRhn2c-
After you register you will receive a link by email.

RUN for LSB: If you want to run to become a Delegate at your station, or work on a campaign for delegates committed to reviving a free-speech, mission-driven, democratic, transparent and accountable Pacifica, get in touch with us now at: pacificafightback [at] gmail.com

Pacifica Fightback
http://www.pacificafightback.org

Rescue Pacifica
http://rescuepacifica.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ZuNXU7uwOcU
§$300,000 John Vernile Judgement Made At KPFA
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Mar 10, 2023 9:15AM
sm_kpfa_protest2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Officers of the KPFA Local Station Board testified for former Pacifica's Executive Director John Vernile. He won $300,000 judgement in part because of their voluntary testimony for Vernile and the money was taken from KPFA's account. The KPFA news and management then blamed Pacifica and refused to tell the KPFA listeners the role of the KPFA "protectors" and their board. They also have urged the FCC to take over WBAI in their wrecking operation. Calling on the government to take over WBAI is evidence of their dangerous wrecking operation at Pacifica.
https://youtu.be/ZuNXU7uwOcU
§New York WBAI Members Supporting KPFK & Standing Against The Sale
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Mar 10, 2023 9:15AM
sm_335000343_143493471969301_1169664757798532514_n.jpg
original image (960x720)
New York WBAI supporters and members and the board of WBAI rallied against the sale of KPFK. This was a national day of action to defend KPFK and the Pacifica Network and WBAI members see the connection between the attack on KPFK and WBAI.
https://youtu.be/ZuNXU7uwOcU
§KPFA Board Member and CNA Nurse Donna Carter Rallied & Spoke Out
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Mar 10, 2023 9:15AM
img_3604.jpg
KPFA local station board members and CNA nurse Donna Carter spoke out against the sale of KPFK.
https://youtu.be/ZuNXU7uwOcU
