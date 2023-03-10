From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Food Not Bombs announces Meals-at-City-Hall today after top cop bans Lot #10 serving
Harsh rainy weather, the City's failure to provide adequate 24-hour Warming Center facility, and the Chief Escalante's recent ban on serving in the protected parking garage #10 have prompted the free survival food service to move to City Hall today and likely during future rainy days until reasonable alternatives are allowed.
Join us today to demand the city open 24/7 emergency shelters during the atmospheric river.
Friday, March 10, 2023
12:00 noon at Santa Cruz City Hall.
809 Center St, Santa Cruz.
Free hot meal and coffee served.
City Hall is at 809 Center St., across from the Main Library downtown.
Food Not Bombs activist Keith McHenry asks that folks spread the word so that those who haven't heard about the change of location get the word in time to eat in a relatively dry location.
Folks can also e-mail the powerful City Manager att mhuffaker [at] cityofsantacruz.com and Santa Cruz's new Mayor Fred Keeley at fkeeley [at] cityofsantacruz.com or visit their offices at City Hall to invite them to explain their new strategy regarding food for hungry folks.
For more information: https://santacruz.foodnotbombs.net
