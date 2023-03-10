Chief Escalante summed up his "get out or else" message as follows:: "I write to let you know that, effective immediately, Food Not Bombs (FNB) is ordered to discontinue use of Lot #10 for food distribution activities" A lengthy rationale follows.

Note that Escalante provided no specific evidence of any of his concerns.



He provided no opportunity to discuss those concerns or hear possible refutation of any evidence he might actually have.



He also provided no alternative locations other than outside in the pouring rain where folks could receive meals that the City has steadfastly refused to provide.



And which Food Not Bombs has provided for three years without charge.



The City's failure to provide Walk-In shelter for the winter has been followed by its refusal to open up the Civic Auditoroium for 24-hour Warming Shelter during torrential rains and freezing cold.