Wednesday, March 22 @ 3 PM - 4:30 PM PT (6 PM – 7:30 PM ET)RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/usow/event/551804/ The recent F.D.A. approval of the sale of medication abortion by pharmacies, rather than solely in doctor’s offices, sparked a legislative backlash against access to abortion pills that could have widespread implications. The reality is, self-managed abortion is legal in many states, and offers a safe path forward for abortion access that puts the power back in our hands.Join speakers from the United State of Women, URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity, and If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice on Wednesday, March 22nd for Self-Managed Abortion On Our Own Terms and learn more about self-managed abortion. This webinar will cover the history, science-based facts, the current legal landscape, and resources for how you can help educate your community about self-managed abortion.A huge thank you to our amplification partners for making sure this event reached as many people as possible, we could not do this work without you.ORGANIZATIONS:United State of Women (USOW)URGE: Unite for Reproductive and Gender EquityIf/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive JusticePlan CJewish Women InternationalMomsRisingEnd Rape on CampusNational Women's Law CenterTrans Empowerment ProjectGirls for Gender EquityBlack Feminist FutureNational Latina Institute for Reproductive JusticeSupermajority Education Fund