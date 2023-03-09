From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Self-Managed Abortion On Our Own Terms w/ USOW
Date:
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
United State of Women and partners
Location Details:
Virtual event
Wednesday, March 22 @ 3 PM - 4:30 PM PT (6 PM – 7:30 PM ET)
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/usow/event/551804/
The recent F.D.A. approval of the sale of medication abortion by pharmacies, rather than solely in doctor’s offices, sparked a legislative backlash against access to abortion pills that could have widespread implications. The reality is, self-managed abortion is legal in many states, and offers a safe path forward for abortion access that puts the power back in our hands.
Join speakers from the United State of Women, URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity, and If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice on Wednesday, March 22nd for Self-Managed Abortion On Our Own Terms and learn more about self-managed abortion. This webinar will cover the history, science-based facts, the current legal landscape, and resources for how you can help educate your community about self-managed abortion.
A huge thank you to our amplification partners for making sure this event reached as many people as possible, we could not do this work without you.
ORGANIZATIONS:
United State of Women (USOW)
URGE: Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity
If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice
Plan C
Jewish Women International
MomsRising
End Rape on Campus
National Women's Law Center
Trans Empowerment Project
Girls for Gender Equity
Black Feminist Future
National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice
Supermajority Education Fund
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/usow/event/551804/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 3:45PM
