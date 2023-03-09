top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/10/2023
International San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Tibetan Uprising Day

tibetuprising1.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, March 10, 2023
Time:
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tibetan Youth Congress/Tibetan Association of
Location Details:
Tibetan flag raising at Berkeley City Hall at 8am
2180 Milvia St, Berkeley (near Downtown Berkeley BART)

Protest at SF city hall at 10am
1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place SF (near Civic Center BART)

Protest at Chinese Consulate at 1:30pm
1450 Laguna St, SF

Protest at Union Square at 5pm
(near Powell st BART)
Tibetan National Uprising Day

Day of Uprising against Chinese occupation of Tibet.

Millions of Tibetans living in Torture
Millions of Tibetan displaced and living as refugees across the World
A million Tibetan children in Chinese
"Re-Education"/Brainwash camps- indoctrinated mind control- not allowed to learn their own language, culture, religion.
Forced Sterilization of Tibetan Women
Forced Collection of DNA.
Kidnappings of Tibetan Reincarnations and Leaders
Genocide of a People

Protests begin March 10th at 8am in Berkeley and go all day in San Francisco.

Tibetan flag raising at Berkeley City Hall at 8am

Protest at SF city hall at 10am to 12pm

March to Chinese Consulate 12:30 to 1:30

Protest at Chinese Consulate at 1:30pm to 2:30

March to Union Square at 2:30pm

Protest at Union Square at 5pm to 7pm

Come join the People of Tibet! Rain or Shine!!!

!!!FREE TIBET!!!!

!!!FREEDOM FOR ALL BEINGS!!!!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 3:28PM
§
by Tibetan Youth Congress/Tibetan Association of
Thu, Mar 9, 2023 3:28PM
tibetuprising9.jpg
§
by Tibetan Youth Congress/Tibetan Association of
Thu, Mar 9, 2023 3:28PM
tibetuprising8.jpg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$45.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code