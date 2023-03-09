Tibetan Uprising Day

Date:

Friday, March 10, 2023

Time:

8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tibetan Youth Congress/Tibetan Association of

Location Details:

Tibetan flag raising at Berkeley City Hall at 8am

2180 Milvia St, Berkeley (near Downtown Berkeley BART)



Protest at SF city hall at 10am

1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place SF (near Civic Center BART)



Protest at Chinese Consulate at 1:30pm

1450 Laguna St, SF



Protest at Union Square at 5pm

(near Powell st BART)

Tibetan National Uprising Day



Day of Uprising against Chinese occupation of Tibet.



Millions of Tibetans living in Torture

Millions of Tibetan displaced and living as refugees across the World

A million Tibetan children in Chinese

"Re-Education"/Brainwash camps- indoctrinated mind control- not allowed to learn their own language, culture, religion.

Forced Sterilization of Tibetan Women

Forced Collection of DNA.

Kidnappings of Tibetan Reincarnations and Leaders

Genocide of a People



Protests begin March 10th at 8am in Berkeley and go all day in San Francisco.



Tibetan flag raising at Berkeley City Hall at 8am



Protest at SF city hall at 10am to 12pm



March to Chinese Consulate 12:30 to 1:30



Protest at Chinese Consulate at 1:30pm to 2:30



March to Union Square at 2:30pm



Protest at Union Square at 5pm to 7pm



Come join the People of Tibet! Rain or Shine!!!



!!!FREE TIBET!!!!



!!!FREEDOM FOR ALL BEINGS!!!!