From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tibetan Uprising Day
Date:
Friday, March 10, 2023
Time:
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tibetan Youth Congress/Tibetan Association of
Location Details:
Tibetan flag raising at Berkeley City Hall at 8am
2180 Milvia St, Berkeley (near Downtown Berkeley BART)
Protest at SF city hall at 10am
1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place SF (near Civic Center BART)
Protest at Chinese Consulate at 1:30pm
1450 Laguna St, SF
Protest at Union Square at 5pm
(near Powell st BART)
2180 Milvia St, Berkeley (near Downtown Berkeley BART)
Protest at SF city hall at 10am
1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place SF (near Civic Center BART)
Protest at Chinese Consulate at 1:30pm
1450 Laguna St, SF
Protest at Union Square at 5pm
(near Powell st BART)
Tibetan National Uprising Day
Day of Uprising against Chinese occupation of Tibet.
Millions of Tibetans living in Torture
Millions of Tibetan displaced and living as refugees across the World
A million Tibetan children in Chinese
"Re-Education"/Brainwash camps- indoctrinated mind control- not allowed to learn their own language, culture, religion.
Forced Sterilization of Tibetan Women
Forced Collection of DNA.
Kidnappings of Tibetan Reincarnations and Leaders
Genocide of a People
Protests begin March 10th at 8am in Berkeley and go all day in San Francisco.
Tibetan flag raising at Berkeley City Hall at 8am
Protest at SF city hall at 10am to 12pm
March to Chinese Consulate 12:30 to 1:30
Protest at Chinese Consulate at 1:30pm to 2:30
March to Union Square at 2:30pm
Protest at Union Square at 5pm to 7pm
Come join the People of Tibet! Rain or Shine!!!
!!!FREE TIBET!!!!
!!!FREEDOM FOR ALL BEINGS!!!!
Day of Uprising against Chinese occupation of Tibet.
Millions of Tibetans living in Torture
Millions of Tibetan displaced and living as refugees across the World
A million Tibetan children in Chinese
"Re-Education"/Brainwash camps- indoctrinated mind control- not allowed to learn their own language, culture, religion.
Forced Sterilization of Tibetan Women
Forced Collection of DNA.
Kidnappings of Tibetan Reincarnations and Leaders
Genocide of a People
Protests begin March 10th at 8am in Berkeley and go all day in San Francisco.
Tibetan flag raising at Berkeley City Hall at 8am
Protest at SF city hall at 10am to 12pm
March to Chinese Consulate 12:30 to 1:30
Protest at Chinese Consulate at 1:30pm to 2:30
March to Union Square at 2:30pm
Protest at Union Square at 5pm to 7pm
Come join the People of Tibet! Rain or Shine!!!
!!!FREE TIBET!!!!
!!!FREEDOM FOR ALL BEINGS!!!!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 3:28PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network