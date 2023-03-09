We Demand Santa Cruz City and County Officials Open 24 Hour Emergency Shelters Now! by Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs

Protect the Homeless from the Ravages of the Atmospheric River

March, 9, 2023 - Forcing unhoused people to stand outside during the atmospheric river hoping to be one of the lucky 25 to get a space in the warming center is cruel.



Even though there is enough staff to keep the Freight Building at Depot Park open 24 hours Santa Cruz officials are refusing to let people shelter out of the storm until 8:00 pm forcing them back into the brutal storm into the driving rain at 8:00 am. People with pets will have no place at all to protect themselves.



Hundreds of people will be forced to suffer the deadly cold rains and wind unsheltered even though Civic Auditorium and the Freight Building could be opened during this emergency.



In the event that local officials refuse to open safe locations for people to survive the brutality of the atmospheric storm we encourage the police to suspend the systematic eviction of unhoused people from parking garages.





Santa Cruz Homeless Union, Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs, Homeless United for Friendship and Freedom



831-431-7766 - 1-800-884-1136