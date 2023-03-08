In contrast to the mainstream media and US government portrayal of Hugo Chavez, he left a legacy of lessons that would benefit people and politics in the US, and the world.

Ten years ago on March 5, 2013, Hugo Chávez, president of Venezuela, died. A piece I wrote called "Ten Things I Learned from Hugo Chávez" is below and HERE.

Presente! is a word used in Latin America to affirm that those who have passed are still a part of the living, and remain in our hearts and minds. Presente certainly applies to Hugo Chávez.

Section 3 below describes how the old Venezuelan oligarchy suffered backfire effects. That just might be happening these days in the US. There are ways in which life in the world’s foremost super-power has not been great for everyone, in practical ways like healthcare, housing, education and justice, and even in happiness. There could be a silver lining for regular folks if the US super-power status changes.

The US military-industrial-media-complex actions that might backfire in the court of world opinion include upgrading nuclear weapons; maintaining 800 military bases; levying economic "sanctions" (more accurately labeled "unilateral coercive measures" which are prohibited in the UN charter because they are acts of war not peace) on more than 30 countries; and increasing military spending, when spending for war is about the most destructive thing you can do in the world to people and the climate. Is world opinion of the US changing? Yes. You can research recent United Nations votes on Israel, Cuba and Ukraine — and find out how many people in the world are represented by the votes of the nations that have not supported US positions.

A backfire example last year was when Biden convened a Summit of the Americas in June 2022 and excluded the "sanctioned" countries of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. That summit flopped because many other countries stood in solidarity with their three sister nations, refused to attend, and quickly organized two other summits.

Section 5 talks about empowering and connecting. Among the legacies left by Hugo Chávez was the regional integration that has helped Latin American and Caribbean nations stand together in a multitude of regional agreements on trade, energy, health, communication, security, etc. Soon after Chávez became president of Venezuela in 1999 many other countries in the Americas also elected presidents that were not the US first choice. These leaders were more focused on social benefits for their people than they were focused on the private interests of the US military-industrial-complex. In the 10 years since Chávez died, regional integration helped during the times when the "pink tide" lost ground, and then gained it back by again, by electing presidents who are on the side of their people.

Are they perfect? See Section 10.

Ten Things I Learned from Hugo Chávez

By Laura Wells (written in March 2013, revised in 2019)

I like to gather signs of hope that things really can change for the better in a major way. With that in mind, I keep the website venezuelanalysis.com as my browser’s home page. Ten years ago I would have said, “No way!” if anyone had told me I would have great enthusiasm for a country where these elements combine forces: government, military, religion, and the oil industry. But there I was, initially inspired by the documentary The Revolution Will Not Be Televised, participating in political delegations to Venezuela as often as my budget would allow.

On the afternoon of March 5, 2013, I had to catch my breath when I saw the venezuelanalysis.com headline, “President Hugo Chávez has Died.” Because the typical characterization of Hugo Chávez by media and government in the United States has been so different from what I observed, I have been moved to share what I learned.