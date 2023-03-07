From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Medication Abortion Teach-In w/ Planned Parenthood (Oakland)
Date:
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Email:
Location Details:
RSVP to receive location details
Medication Abortion Teach In
Saturday, March 25th @ 1:00 PM in Oakland (Location TBA)
Have you heard? Medication abortion is under attack! Come educate yourselves on the current state of play by joining us for our community teach-in.
We will be discussing the abortion pill and the consequences that the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA Court Case will have on abortion access in CA. And, to show gratitude to our frontline heroes, there will also be a letter writing station to send notes of appreciation to our health center staff who have been providing reproductive health care, including abortions, through and through these relentless attacks and power grabs.
Food will be provided and we are currently working on getting childcare set up. If you have
any other accessibility requests, please email AlamedaPA [at] ppmarmonte.org by
Wednesday, March 15th to allow us time to prepare accommodations.
We're in this together, y'all!
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/a...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 8:53PM
