top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/25/2023
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Medication Abortion Teach-In w/ Planned Parenthood (Oakland)

alameda_county_medication_abortion_teach_in.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Email:
Location Details:
RSVP to receive location details
Medication Abortion Teach In

Saturday, March 25th @ 1:00 PM in Oakland (Location TBA)

Have you heard? Medication abortion is under attack! Come educate yourselves on the current state of play by joining us for our community teach-in.

We will be discussing the abortion pill and the consequences that the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA Court Case will have on abortion access in CA. And, to show gratitude to our frontline heroes, there will also be a letter writing station to send notes of appreciation to our health center staff who have been providing reproductive health care, including abortions, through and through these relentless attacks and power grabs.

Food will be provided and we are currently working on getting childcare set up. If you have
any other accessibility requests, please email AlamedaPA [at] ppmarmonte.org by
Wednesday, March 15th to allow us time to prepare accommodations.

We're in this together, y'all!
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/a...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 8:53PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$45.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code