Hundreds gather on Montgomery Street under the "Women, Life, Freedom" slogan.

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Monday March 6. Next to a Iraian flag draped taxi hundred of Iranians protested what they see as a heavy handed government attack on students in Iran's girls' schools. Hundreds of girls have become sick, exhibiting the symptoms of poisoning.Many Iranians believe the Ayatolas are punishing young girls because they have been in the forefront of ongoing opposition to Iran's extreme religious dress codes.Iran's theocratic government has routinely imprisoned, tortured and killed dissenting voices with the dress code issue only symbolic of more widespread general opposition.See all high resolution photos here