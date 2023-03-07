top
Police State & Prisons

Iranians Protest Poisoning of Girls as Government Plot

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 7:59PM
Hundreds gather on Montgomery Street under the "Women, Life, Freedom" slogan.
sm_01-06523-854_2920.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Monday March 6. Next to a Iraian flag draped taxi hundred of Iranians protested what they see as a heavy handed government attack on students in Iran's girls' schools. Hundreds of girls have become sick, exhibiting the symptoms of poisoning.

Many Iranians believe the Ayatolas are punishing young girls because they have been in the forefront of ongoing opposition to Iran's extreme religious dress codes.

Iran's theocratic government has routinely imprisoned, tortured and killed dissenting voices with the dress code issue only symbolic of more widespread general opposition.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 7:59PM
sm_02-06523-854_2887.jpg
original image (1400x2619)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 7:59PM
sm_03-06523-854_2888.jpg
original image (1905x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 7:59PM
sm_04-06523-854_2890.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 7:59PM
sm_05-06523-854_2892.jpg
original image (1759x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 7:59PM
sm_06-06523-854_2898.jpg
original image (1400x1624)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 7:59PM
sm_07-06523-854_2899.jpg
original image (1541x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 7:59PM
sm_08-06523-854_2903.jpg
original image (2075x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 7:59PM
sm_09-06523-854_2907.jpg
original image (1879x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 7:59PM
sm_10-06523-854_2908.jpg
original image (1686x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 7:59PM
sm_11-06523-854_2909.jpg
original image (1771x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 7:59PM
sm_12-06523-854_2917.jpg
original image (1542x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 7:59PM
sm_13-06523-854_2922.jpg
original image (2009x1400)
