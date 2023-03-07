Solon's Salon

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Party/Street Party

David Giesen

415-948-4265

Notable House

189 Ellsworth St.

San Francisco

You're cordially invited to join a USUALLY meets-on-the-Wednesday-nearest-the-Ides roundtable of art, performance, literature, and public policy discussion regarding improving the San Francisco Bay constellation of cities. Fentanyl, homelessness, housing affordability, public works and public services disaffection, and how to turn messaging about such issues into art are among our topics. Our emphasis is on solutions-thinking, not whining; on aesthetics expression, not dull repetition.



This month, owing to a bunch of blarney, Solon's Salon is displaced back a week.



Supper provided, though it's Bring Your Own Drink.

What's more, Bring Your Own Art Form, though the host reserves the right to moderate.

RSVP.



Our motto is, "The Earth is the birthright of all people."