From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Solon's Salon
Date:
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
Notable House
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco
You're cordially invited to join a USUALLY meets-on-the-Wednesday-nearest-the-Ides roundtable of art, performance, literature, and public policy discussion regarding improving the San Francisco Bay constellation of cities. Fentanyl, homelessness, housing affordability, public works and public services disaffection, and how to turn messaging about such issues into art are among our topics. Our emphasis is on solutions-thinking, not whining; on aesthetics expression, not dull repetition.
This month, owing to a bunch of blarney, Solon's Salon is displaced back a week.
Supper provided, though it's Bring Your Own Drink.
What's more, Bring Your Own Art Form, though the host reserves the right to moderate.
RSVP.
Our motto is, "The Earth is the birthright of all people."
This month, owing to a bunch of blarney, Solon's Salon is displaced back a week.
Supper provided, though it's Bring Your Own Drink.
What's more, Bring Your Own Art Form, though the host reserves the right to moderate.
RSVP.
Our motto is, "The Earth is the birthright of all people."
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 6:49PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network