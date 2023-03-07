Phone Zap! Tell UC Davis Chancellor May We Don't Want Another Proud Boy Hate Rally!

Phone Zap! Call and email UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May and refuse to let our taxes and student fees be used to pay for a Turning Point USA hate rally! Charlie Kirk says trans people need to be "took care of!" At the last TPUSA event at UC Davis, Proud Boys attacked students and community members. Enough is enough!

On Tuesday, March 14th, multimillionaire and CEO of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, is going to be holding a rally at UC Davis. Kirk, who works directly with Trump and his family, also played a key role in helping to organize the "Stop the Steal" movement and insurrection in DC on January 6th.

Far from promoting "free speech" and "small government," Turning Point USA runs a "professor watch-list" website and embraces an authoritarian Christian Nationalism.

Turning Point USA has deep connections to those on the far-Right and its rank-n-file has extensive crossover with white supremacists and neo-Nazis. Many leading white supremacists first cut their teeth in TPUSA and currently, TPUSA still hosts talks by many who associate with Adolf Hitler fanboy and anti-Semite, Nick Fuentes. Just this weekend, Mike Lindell, who sits on the board of TPUSA, was photographed taking a selfie with Fuentes.

Kirk openly calls for transgender people to be lynched and killed like Black people in the 1950s and 60s. On a recent podcast, when speaking of transgender athletes, he stated that transgender people needed to be "took care of" the way we used to."

The last time that TPUSA held a rally on the UC Davis campus, members of the Sacramento Proud Boys, which works openly with local neo-Nazis, showed up and attacked students and community members.

We refuse to allow our taxes and student fees to go towards Charlie Kirk holding a rally on our campus! We refuse to allow hate groups to hold rallies that attract violent fascist groups like the Proud Boys which put us all in danger. Join us in calling UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May to demand that this event be cancelled!

Email: chancellor@ucdavis.edu

Call: (530) 752-2065

Script:

Chancellor May:

The upcoming Turning Point USA event puts students and community members in danger and calls for violence against broad sections of the population.

Turning Point USA attacks professors through its "Professor Watchlist" website, pushes conspiracy theories, and played a key role in the attempted insurrection in DC on January 6th.

On a recent podcast, the group's CEO Charlie Kirk, called for trans people to be lynched like Black people, stating that trans people need to be "took care of," they way we used to in the 1950s and 60s."

The last TPUSA event at UC Davis saw a group of violent Proud Boys from the Sacramento area show up and attack members of the public and students.

As students and community members, we refuse to allow our taxes and student fees to be used to pay for an event which puts us all in danger.

Sincerely,