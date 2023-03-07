POA: Shut it Down!

Date:

Friday, March 10, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Mothers on the March

Location Details:

On the sidewalk in front of the San Francisco Police Officers Association: 800 Bryant @ 6th Street in San Francisco



All are welcomed to stand with Mothers On The March and People from the Community.

We stand with signs and banners and chalk the sidewalk, bringing attention to the crimes of the SFPD.



Our Demands:

-The Police Officers Association be SHUT DOWN!

-The SF POA Be Declared a Non-Grata Organization

-Abolish the ‘Officers Bill of Rights’ – This has been used to protect officers in abusing our communities!

-Jail Killer Cops – we demand killer cops be charged and convicted with murder

-Abolish the Police!