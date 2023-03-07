David Hartsough: Stop the Madness of War – Start Negotiations Now!

Sunday, March 12, 2023

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Speaker

UUSF Forum

David Hartsough is a renowned American Quaker and Peace Activist, Civil Rights leader, and author, who is dedicated to ending conflicts, abolishing nuclear weapons, promoting civil rights for all, and establishing global peace through nonviolent means.



David’s early life experiences with his Quaker parents inspired his life-long goals. His first-hand witness on behalf of Blacks at a lunch counter sit-in in the South, brought him close to death by a white supremacist. His belief in the power of words of love saved his life. He was influenced by the lives of Gandhi, and Rev. Martin Luther King, whom he met in 1956. For over 50 years, David traveled the world, meeting peacemakers with whom he shares a bond of nonviolence, justice, and peace. His urgent message now is the danger of nuclear war and what we can do to stop it.



Many of us have worked with David over the years on these issues, and look forward to his “take” on the current escalating war in Ukraine. We will hear his ideas on how to end this dangerous war and start peace negotiations.



