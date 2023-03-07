CA AG Bonta Prosecute SF Police Killer Say Speakers At SF State Building by Labor Video Project

A rally was held at the San Franciscoo State Building to demand that California Attorney General Rob Bonta continue the prosecution of SF police officer Christopher Samayoa who murdered Keita O'Neil. The San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins who was put in place by rightwing San Francisco billionaire William Obberndorf and POA supporter Mayor London Breed is dropping charges against police murderers that were filed by former DA Chesin Boudin.