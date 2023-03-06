top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Americas International Police State & Prisons

Message from Fidencio Aldama to the Assembly of the National Indigenous Congress

by Fidencio Aldama Solidarity Group
Mon, Mar 6, 2023 6:22PM
Message from Fidencio Aldama to the national assembly of the National Indigenous Congress held on the 4-5 of March, 2023, in Tehuacán, Puebla.
sm_libertad-preso-politico-fidencio-aldama-perez-sonora.jpeg
original image (1280x853)
Hi, everyone. My name is Fidencio Aldama Pérez. I am a member of the Yaqui tribe, from the town of Loma de Bácum, in the state of Sonora, Mexico. One of the eight Yaqui towns which make up the Yaqui nation. A town that has stood firm in struggle and resistance. I carry in my blood, flesh, and skin this grand history of the Yaqui nation, which has for centuries struggled against extermination, violence, and territorial dispossession.

Today, more than ever, I have embraced the words of the Yaqui oath, those words that have been captured in my chest, that run in my blood. I have embraced the struggle and the history, which is the essence of my resistance and rebellion, which is autonomous, with ancestral claims of education, security, justice, and spirituality.

From our self-defense comes our self-government, because I am of the Yaqui Tribe, and because capitalism was born from the blood of our people. We must collectively build, defend, and exercise the agreements of the poor, as the constitution of our people. We must continue existing with self-determination and autonomy, to decide the manner we want to organize ourselves in our territory, and the form in which we want to construct our future.

This future will be governed by the following ideals: to serve and not be served, to build and not destroy. And, as I have always said: I do not attack, but rather defend what is ours, what our ancestors have left us. They have taught us to respect our roots, culture, traditions, and customs, but the white man, those allied with money, have intervened producing division in our communities. Even so, there are those of us loyal to the Yaqui nation, who don’t bow before money, who carry in our hearts the Yaqui oath.

I’m still here, a land defender of the Yaqui tribe, even though I’m locked inside this prison in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, excluded from my customs and traditions. I won’t give up the struggle. Rather, I will continue resisting because my freedom won’t come from some exchange, but will come from my innocence.

I send a cordial greeting to the National Indigenous Congress, and I invite everyone to continue collaborating with and supporting me, giving me the strength to continue forward. I am grateful in advance for everyone’s support and solidarity.

Many thanks.
March 4, 2023

-----

Mensaje de Fidencio Aldama a la asamblea del Congreso Nacional Indígena
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/03/06/18854711.php
For more information: https://fidencioaldama.org/en/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code