San Francisco Education & Student Activism Racial Justice

Demand SFUSD Implement EID Muslim Holiday

sm_aroc-eid_sfusd-2023march7.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
AROC
Location Details:
555 Franklin St.
San Francisco
Take action against racism and Islamophobia!

The San Francisco Board Unified School District (SFUSD) has once again turned their back on Arab and Muslim families, caving to racist lawfare and backlash. Despite massive outrage, with over 80 prominent organizations across the US, and over 2,200 individual emails demanding they follow through on their commitment to implement the Eid holiday, SFUSD plans on voting tomorrow to approve a school calendar that does not include Eid.

This morning, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) and AROC informed San Francisco Unified School District that our own litigation will commence if the SFUSD fails to honor the resolution which it passed.

But the District can still make good on its commitment and amend the school calendar tomorrow to include Eid!

Here's how you can help!

1. Have your organization sign on to our national letter: https://bit.ly/DefendMuslims
2. Send a one-click email to the Board of Education: https://bit.ly/DefendEid
3. Send your own organizational or individual letter of support using this template.

Live in the Bay Area?

Rally & Press Conference Before Board of Education Meeting
March 7. 2023 at 5:30pm
555 Franklin St. San Francisco, CA

Hear from outraged SF elected officials, legal experts, interfaith leaders, workers and community organizations demanding SFUSD respect students and families. Following the rally, we will join the meeting itself for public comment and demand they amend the calendar to INCLUDE EID!

Learn more about this outrageous decision by San Francisco:

Organizers Push for Muslim Holiday’s in San Francisco Schools — KQED
San Francisco Reverses Decision to Recognize Eid Holiday in Schools Sparking Outrage — Middle East Eye
School Board further Discusses Including Religious Holidays in School Calendar — SFGate

We are also calling on our community supporters to donate — we need your financial support to help bolster our efforts. Please donate what you can to help us defend our win and protect our community.
For more information: http://araborganizing.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 6:17PM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
