War in Ukraine: One Year On Could it have been avoided?

Saturday, April 01, 2023

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Catherine Crockett

Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 939355

One year into the War in Ukraine that no one really believed would happen, the world has been redivided into two progressively decoupling camps, while each camp is being drawn more tightly together. Yet, while the war began suddenly on February 24, 2022, its preconditions were a long time in the making. Was it really unprovoked as is relentlessly claimed? While this is one of a number of globally-televised wars, how is the Ukraine War different from the others? How can peace be made to happen? How will the war forge a new world order long after it has ended? Does the war serve anyone's interests? These are some of the many questions that will be discussed.



Dr. Sharat G. Lin writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, and public health.



Doors open at 5:30 pm.

Open to the public

Please wear a mask



Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County.