From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
War in Ukraine: One Year On Could it have been avoided?
Date:
Saturday, April 01, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 939355
One year into the War in Ukraine that no one really believed would happen, the world has been redivided into two progressively decoupling camps, while each camp is being drawn more tightly together. Yet, while the war began suddenly on February 24, 2022, its preconditions were a long time in the making. Was it really unprovoked as is relentlessly claimed? While this is one of a number of globally-televised wars, how is the Ukraine War different from the others? How can peace be made to happen? How will the war forge a new world order long after it has ended? Does the war serve anyone's interests? These are some of the many questions that will be discussed.
Dr. Sharat G. Lin writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, and public health.
Doors open at 5:30 pm.
Open to the public
Please wear a mask
Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County.
Dr. Sharat G. Lin writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, and public health.
Doors open at 5:30 pm.
Open to the public
Please wear a mask
Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County.
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 5, 2023 11:06PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network