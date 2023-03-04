top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/10/2023
Peninsula Animal Liberation Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense

Anthony Bianconi: Last of Lions – Exhibition & Artist Talk in Redwood City

sm_last-of-lions-exhibition-artist-talk-art-visit-20230304-145409-horizontal.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, March 10, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Art Visit
Location Details:
The Rotunda Gallery
555 County Center, Redwood City, CA 94063
Meet us for commented exhibition Last of Lions and Art Talk with local artist Anthony Bianconi in Redwood City.

Anthony is a long term Bay Area resident, sculptor and environmental activist. In his art practice Anthony comments on irreversible changes to the local habitat that causes vanishing of native animal species.

Last of Lions Exhibition & Art Talk
Friday, March 10, 2023 3–4PM
The Rotunda Gallery
555 County Center, Redwood City, CA 94063

Afterparty is in Little Green, a local plant bar, coffee shop and event venue.
Little Green A Plant Bar – 101 Main St, Redwood City, CA 94063.

Anthony Bianconi lives and works as a professional artist in Redwood City, California. Anthony explores figurative shapes, human body, balance and design by woven tensegrity patterns, expressive figurative sculptures and installations.

More info about Last of Lions.
https://lastoflions.org/

More info about Anthony Bianconi.
https://artvisit.org/artists/anthony-bianconi
For more information: https://artvisit.org/events/101/last-of-li...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 4, 2023 6:04PM
§Last of Lions
by Art Visit
Sat, Mar 4, 2023 6:04PM
last-of-lions-exhibition-artist-talk-art-visit-20230304-145409-square-small.png
https://artvisit.org/events/101/last-of-li...
§Artist Anthony Bianconi
by Art Visit
Sat, Mar 4, 2023 6:04PM
sm_1-anthony-bianconi-art-visit.jpg
original image (1400x933)
https://artvisit.org/events/101/last-of-li...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code