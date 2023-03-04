From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Anthony Bianconi: Last of Lions – Exhibition & Artist Talk in Redwood City
Date:
Friday, March 10, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Art Visit
Location Details:
The Rotunda Gallery
555 County Center, Redwood City, CA 94063
Meet us for commented exhibition Last of Lions and Art Talk with local artist Anthony Bianconi in Redwood City.
Anthony is a long term Bay Area resident, sculptor and environmental activist. In his art practice Anthony comments on irreversible changes to the local habitat that causes vanishing of native animal species.
Last of Lions Exhibition & Art Talk
Friday, March 10, 2023 3–4PM
Afterparty is in Little Green, a local plant bar, coffee shop and event venue.
Little Green A Plant Bar – 101 Main St, Redwood City, CA 94063.
Anthony Bianconi lives and works as a professional artist in Redwood City, California. Anthony explores figurative shapes, human body, balance and design by woven tensegrity patterns, expressive figurative sculptures and installations.
More info about Last of Lions.
https://lastoflions.org/
More info about Anthony Bianconi.
https://artvisit.org/artists/anthony-bianconi
For more information: https://artvisit.org/events/101/last-of-li...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 4, 2023 6:04PM
