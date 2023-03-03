top
San Francisco Police State & Prisons

Justice for Keita O'Neil! CA Atty General, Rob Bonta: Pursue Charges!

sm_img_4741.jpeg
original image (2319x2319)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, March 06, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mothers on the March+
Location Details:
350 McAllister, San Francisco
We are demanding that State Attorney General Rob Bonta pursue charges against former SFPD officer Chris Samoyoa for the use of excessive force resulting in the murder of Keita O'Neil.
In the court hearings on this case since Brook Jenkins was elected as the district attorney, it has been evident that she and her office are incapable of advocating for justice or a fair trial.

This case is important because it is the first time that a SF police officer is being charged.
If AG Bonta doesn’t take this case the charges against Chris Samoyoa will be dismissed.

We are also calling for the recall of Brooke Jenkins for her inability to execute justice and her alignment with the SF Police Officers Association and wealthy campaign contributors.

**URGENT:

Please call Bonta's office and leave a message stating the above concerns

-San Francisco Tel Phone: (415) 510-4400
-Sacramento Tel Phone: (916) 445-9555

JUSTICE FOR VICTIMS OF SFPD MURDER
HOLD KILLER COPS ACCOUNTABLE
JUSTICE FOR KEITA O'NEIL
