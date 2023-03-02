top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula Labor & Workers

Facebook Unite Here Local 19 Workers Demand Justice From Billionaire Owner Zuckerberg

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Mar 2, 2023 7:34PM
One hundred Facebook service food workers who are members of Unite HERE 19 were layed off at Facebook in Menlo Park. Although engineers and others are getting severance Facebook and it's owner Mark Zuckerberg refuse to give these benefits to these service workers. Workers rallied outside Facebook headquarters on March 1, 2023.
sm_facebook_women_protesters.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dozens of terminated Unite Here Local 19 Facebook food service protested at Facebook in
Redwood City over the refusal of Facebook to provide a just layoff package for workers the
100 workers who were layed off. They reported at a rally that the company has also denied
the SEIU 1877 janitors a compensation package earlier.

The protest was held on March 1, 2023.

Additional Media:

Facebook, Censors & "The Cleaners" An Interview With Directors Hans Bloch & Moritz Riesewieck
https://youtu.be/sbLWjnfK-qQ
"Imagine A Day Without Censorship" Protest At Facebook Zuckerberg's SF Mansion On Lennon's Birthday
https://youtu.be/L2Ju7pSJ_qI
Protest At Facebook CEO Zuckerberg SF Mansion On World Teachers Day
https://youtu.be/TzEdImCQppc

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/v3HecybFtPw
§Facebook Unite Here Food Service Workers Rallied On March1, 2023
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Mar 2, 2023 7:34PM
sm_img_3522.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dozens of Facebook food service workers rallied in front of the headquarters of the company controlled by billionarire Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg refuses to give severance pay to the food service workers who are mostly immigrants.
https://youtu.be/v3HecybFtPw
§Meta
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Mar 2, 2023 7:34PM
sm_img_3537.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
https://youtu.be/v3HecybFtPw
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$45.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code