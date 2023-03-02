From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Facebook Unite Here Local 19 Workers Demand Justice From Billionaire Owner Zuckerberg
One hundred Facebook service food workers who are members of Unite HERE 19 were layed off at Facebook in Menlo Park. Although engineers and others are getting severance Facebook and it's owner Mark Zuckerberg refuse to give these benefits to these service workers. Workers rallied outside Facebook headquarters on March 1, 2023.
Dozens of terminated Unite Here Local 19 Facebook food service protested at Facebook in
Redwood City over the refusal of Facebook to provide a just layoff package for workers the
100 workers who were layed off. They reported at a rally that the company has also denied
the SEIU 1877 janitors a compensation package earlier.
The protest was held on March 1, 2023.
Additional Media:
Facebook, Censors & "The Cleaners" An Interview With Directors Hans Bloch & Moritz Riesewieck
https://youtu.be/sbLWjnfK-qQ
"Imagine A Day Without Censorship" Protest At Facebook Zuckerberg's SF Mansion On Lennon's Birthday
https://youtu.be/L2Ju7pSJ_qI
Protest At Facebook CEO Zuckerberg SF Mansion On World Teachers Day
https://youtu.be/TzEdImCQppc
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/v3HecybFtPw
