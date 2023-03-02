top
California U.S. Womyn

International Women's Day: End Women’s Poverty - Invest in Caring, Not Killing w/ PPC

Date:
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Time:
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
CA Poor People's Campaign
Location Details:
Online rally for women's rights
International Women’s Day Virtual Rally

Join a special nationwide celebration of International Women’s Day—titled #EndWomensPoverty: Invest in Caring, Not Killing. Featuring stories and testimonies from women from across the country and around the world, the event will focus on how women’s #poverty impacts our families and wider communities, and what we can do to address the interlocking injustices that hurt #women and #children.

Wednesday Mar. 8 @ 12:30 PM PT

RSVP: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qf-ugrT8uGdKW-wcoek3PDbQCbUsr4Ok8


MORE INFO:

The California Poor People’s Campaign and national partners are hosting a nationwide online event for International Women’s Day to recognize the struggles and contributions of women
to the economy, communities and movements.

The event’s theme, End Women’s Poverty: Invest in Caring, Not Killing, will focus on women’s poverty and its impact on our families and wider communities, as well as the impact on women and children of all the PPC pillars. Women’s unpaid caregiving work alone contributes $1.5 trillion to the US economy, yet in the US women and children make up 70 percent of the nation’s poor.

You'll hear from women impacted by racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism
and the distorted moral narrative that blames women for our poverty.

Organizer: CA Poor People's Campaign & PPC National

Current co-sponsors are Global Women’s Strike, National Welfare Rights Union,
Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, and Code Pink, and we are reaching out to other national partners who focus on women’s issues.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/californiappc/pho...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 2, 2023 5:29PM
by CA Poor People's Campaign
Thu, Mar 2, 2023 5:29PM
