International Women’s Day Virtual RallyJoin a special nationwide celebration of International Women’s Day—titled #EndWomensPoverty: Invest in Caring, Not Killing. Featuring stories and testimonies from women from across the country and around the world, the event will focus on how women’s #poverty impacts our families and wider communities, and what we can do to address the interlocking injustices that hurt #women and #children.Wednesday Mar. 8 @ 12:30 PM PTRSVP: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qf-ugrT8uGdKW-wcoek3PDbQCbUsr4Ok8 MORE INFO:The California Poor People’s Campaign and national partners are hosting a nationwide online event for International Women’s Day to recognize the struggles and contributions of womento the economy, communities and movements.The event’s theme, End Women’s Poverty: Invest in Caring, Not Killing, will focus on women’s poverty and its impact on our families and wider communities, as well as the impact on women and children of all the PPC pillars. Women’s unpaid caregiving work alone contributes $1.5 trillion to the US economy, yet in the US women and children make up 70 percent of the nation’s poor.You'll hear from women impacted by racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarismand the distorted moral narrative that blames women for our poverty.Organizer: CA Poor People's Campaign & PPC NationalCurrent co-sponsors are Global Women’s Strike, National Welfare Rights Union,Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, and Code Pink, and we are reaching out to other national partners who focus on women’s issues.