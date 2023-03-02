KQED Fest: Block Party & Open House at SF Headquarters

Date:

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

KQED

Location Details:

KQED Headquarters

2601 Mariposa Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Mark Your Calendars for KQED Fest!



Date and Time: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM (PT)



Location in-person: KQED Headquarters 2601 Mariposa Street, San Francisco, CA 94110



Cost: FREE



Spend a spring Saturday with KQED, the Bay Area’s beloved public media station,

for a block party and open house at our headquarters in San Francisco's Mission District.



--Learn about your community with KQED shows live on stage.



--Get to know our trusted journalists, who bring you local news and arts and culture reporting.



--Go behind the scenes; take newsroom and studio tours.



--Try being on mic or on camera with our producers and with media-making workshops.



--Enjoy all-ages art and science activities.



--Savor tasty local bites featured in KQED Food programs and series.



--Groove to performances and live music presented by Noise Pop.



Experience all these ways and more that KQED informs, involves and inspires you every day, and gather with your community to discover together.



RSVP for updates about the full program and music lineup.

