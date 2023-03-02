From the Open-Publishing Calendar
KQED Fest: Block Party & Open House at SF Headquarters
Date:
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
KQED
Location Details:
KQED Headquarters
Mark Your Calendars for KQED Fest!
Date and Time: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM (PT)
Location in-person: KQED Headquarters 2601 Mariposa Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Cost: FREE
Spend a spring Saturday with KQED, the Bay Area’s beloved public media station,
for a block party and open house at our headquarters in San Francisco's Mission District.
--Learn about your community with KQED shows live on stage.
--Get to know our trusted journalists, who bring you local news and arts and culture reporting.
--Go behind the scenes; take newsroom and studio tours.
--Try being on mic or on camera with our producers and with media-making workshops.
--Enjoy all-ages art and science activities.
--Savor tasty local bites featured in KQED Food programs and series.
--Groove to performances and live music presented by Noise Pop.
Experience all these ways and more that KQED informs, involves and inspires you every day, and gather with your community to discover together.
RSVP for updates about the full program and music lineup.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/2991
