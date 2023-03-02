From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Q&A Discussion of the documentary film "The Law and the Prophets"
Date:
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.
In Israel, East Jerusalem, and the West Bank, the law is whatever Israel deems to be in the best interest of Jewish Israelis, which is often to the detriment of Palestinians. In this, Israel violates the civil and human rights of Palestinians as a matter of standard policy. "The Law and the Prophets" explains the mechanisms of control, some violent and some nonviolent, that have been perfected through decades of civil and military rule of Palestinians. The documentary also introduces us to a few of the brave and determined individuals who struggle to expose the abuses, reveal how the system operates, and point the way towards a more just society.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/settlerterrorism/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=51ad7315-6e70-462e-b1d5-c0e6b6c4333b
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/department-of-state-dont-let-smotrich-fundraise-for-genocide?source=direct_link
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/notechforapartheid2022/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=17981e94-26b8-4bc1-912c-1bb7c00f654d
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://action.sumofus.org/en/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?sp_ref=772035514.99.176208.e.0.2&referring_akid=107071.16341133.OhWp6y&referring_source=fwd&source=mlt
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146
https://defundracism.org/
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 2, 2023 8:36AM
