Rights of Nature Tribunal: Dangers of Tren Maya Mega Project to Ecosystems & Indigenous

Date:
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Time:
6:30 AM - 6:30 AM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
International Rights of Nature Tribunal
Location Details:
Online via Zoom globally (in-person in Yucatan, Mexico)
Online date: Mar 11, 2023 @ 6:30 AM PT (8:30 AM Mexico)

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MrfXWqiuR8O4eOh_EFqVAA

The Rights of Nature Tribunal will be holding its eighth local hearing in Yucatan, Mexico from March 9-12, 2023, for the case of the Tren Maya, a rail transportation mega project that puts Mexican ecosystems and communities at serious risk of destruction.

The case will be presented by impacted local communities and experts from around the world, and will be heard by a panel of world-renowned judges, who will examine and rule from a Rights of Nature perspective.

This train will travel 1,500 km and will cross five states in southeastern Mexico: Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo. The construction of this rail transportation project requires an investment of 200 billion pesos and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The Tren Maya mega project is not limited to the infrastructural aspect, but also proposes a territorial reorganization focused on the urbanization of indigenous and peasant regions.

Under the excuse of generating half a million jobs during the construction of the project, this "land use planning" project has major consequences for the destruction of ecosystems and communities. The train route covers regions that are considered great habitats of biodiversity, territories of the Mayan communities that have inhabited them since ancestral times, and that to this day maintain their traditional practices in harmony with Nature.

____________________________________________________________

fecha en línea: 11 de marzo de 2023 @ 6:30 AM PT (8:30 AM Mexico)

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MrfXWqiuR8O4eOh_EFqVAA

El Tribunal de los Derechos de la Naturaleza estará llevando a cabo su octava audiencia local en Yucatán, México del 9 al 12 de marzo de 2023 a raíz del caso del Tren Maya, un megaproyecto de transporte ferroviario que pone en grave peligro de destrucción a ecosistemas y comunidades mexicanas.

El caso será presentado por comunidades locales impactadas y expertos de todo el mundo, y será oído por un panel de jueces reconocidos mundialmente, que examinarán y fallarán desde la perspectiva de los Derechos de la Naturaleza.

Este tren recorrerá 1,500 km y atravesará cinco estados del sureste mexicano: Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán y Quintana Roo. La construcción de este transporte ferroviario requiere de una inversión de 200 mil millones de pesos, y se prevé que se termine de construir para fin de 2023.

El megaproyecto Tren Maya no se limita al aspecto infraestructural, sino que plantea un reordenamiento territorial centrado en la urbanización de regiones indígenas y campesinas.

Bajo la excusa de la generación de medio millón de empleos durante la obra, este proyecto de “ordenamiento territorial” acarrea grandes consecuencias para la destrucción de los ecosistemas y las comunidades. La ruta del tren abarca regiones que son consideradas grandes hábitats de biodiversidad, y constituyen los territorios de vida de las comunidades mayas que las han habitado desde tiempos ancestrales, y que hoy mantienen sus prácticas tradicionales en armonía con la Naturaleza.
For more information: https://www.rightsofnaturetribunal.org/tri...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 2, 2023 8:28AM
