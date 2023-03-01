From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Workers Strike Back: Bay Area Launch Meeting
Date:
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Workers Strike Back Bay Area
Location Details:
Berkeley South Branch Library Meeting Room
1901 Russell St, Berkeley
1901 Russell St, Berkeley
Working people are falling further and further behind, while billionaires and big business hoard the wealth that WE create.
Workers Strike Back is an independent movement organizing in our workplaces and on the streets against the bosses and their political servants. It is being launched by socialist Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant, Socialist Alternative, and others who want to fight back.
The Democrats and Republicans both answer to the billionaires, not working people. We need our own organization to fight unapologetically for living wages, free healthcare, quality affordable housing, and good union jobs for all! We need to base ourselves on a fighting strategy and mass movements, not on accommodation with those in power.
Launch events for Workers Strike Back are being organized in major cities around the country. Join us on March 4th, 2pm at Berkeley South Branch Library Meeting Room for our Bay Area launch meeting, and hear from workers and union activists in higher education, the building trades, and more!
For more information: https://www.workersstrikeback.org/launch-e...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 8:23PM
