A rally and speakout was held to. protest the move of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to drop the charges against the police officer who murdered unarmed Keita O'Neil. The rally took place on March 1, 2023



Justice For Keita O'Neil! SF DA Jenkin Fronting For POA & Developers In Dropping Charges For KillingThe San Francisco Police Association, developers and the Mayor of San Francisco London Breed put Brooke Jenkins in as District Attorney and she has now dropped charges against a police murder of Keita O'Neil. A rally on Wednesday March 1 was held outside the San Francisco court house on 850 Bryant St.Speakers talked about the systemic racist murders and the collusion of SF District Attorney with the SF police and the San Francisco Police Officers Association.The protesters also blocked off the street in front of the Court.Additional Media:"We Mean Business" SF Unionists Protest SF POA & Demand Defunding of Police & Ending MilitarizationWW 6-25-20 Police Unions, Police Terror, The AFL-CIO And LaborEnd Police Terrorism & Systemic Racism NOW! ILWU Juneteenth Speak Out At Oakland Oscar Grant PlazaDefense Campaign For ATU 241 Bus Driver Erek SlaterCTA bus driver alleges he was disciplined for organizing against transporting policeATU 1005 Union President Says Minneapolis Is Trying to Punish Transit Workers Who Wouldn’t Help the PoliceKids Who Die- Why Cop Guilds. and Worker Unions Are Not CompatibleRevealed: police unions spend millions to influence policy in biggest US citiesNational labor groups mostly close ranks to defend police unionsProduction of Labor Video Project