From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Justice For Keita O'Neil! SF DA Jenkin Fronting For POA & Developers In Dropping Charges
A rally and speakout was held to. protest the move of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to drop the charges against the police officer who murdered unarmed Keita O'Neil. The rally took place on March 1, 2023
Justice For Keita O'Neil! SF DA Jenkin Fronting For POA & Developers In Dropping Charges For Killing
The San Francisco Police Association, developers and the Mayor of San Francisco London Breed put Brooke Jenkins in as District Attorney and she has now dropped charges against a police murder of Keita O'Neil. A rally on Wednesday March 1 was held outside the San Francisco court house on 850 Bryant St.
Speakers talked about the systemic racist murders and the collusion of SF District Attorney with the SF police and the San Francisco Police Officers Association.
The protesters also blocked off the street in front of the Court.
Additional Media:
"We Mean Business" SF Unionists Protest SF POA & Demand Defunding of Police & Ending Militarization
https://youtu.be/zdw0zBXBG64
WW 6-25-20 Police Unions, Police Terror, The AFL-CIO And Labor
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-25-20-police-unions-the-afl-cio-and-labor
End Police Terrorism & Systemic Racism NOW! ILWU Juneteenth Speak Out At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKkS-JugzFc
Defense Campaign For ATU 241 Bus Driver Erek Slater
https://www.change.org/p/chicago-transit-authority-drop-all-charges-and-reinstate-chicago-bus-driver-erek-slater?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_22860526_en-US%3Av4&recruiter=1123370684&recruited_by_id=dcc875c0-b5be-11ea-9af4-19701e610203&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial
CTA bus driver alleges he was disciplined for organizing against transporting police
https://chi.streetsblog.org/2020/06/09/cta-bus-driver-alleges-he-was-disciplined-for-organizing-against-transporting-police/?fbclid=IwAR3g7ChNmNm7h2eopzJ2IjK_rkUQZ7Eh-yAX9025-yVmeDUnM2tmL3YazSY
ATU 1005 Union President Says Minneapolis Is Trying to Punish Transit Workers Who Wouldn’t Help the Police
http://inthesetimes.com/working/entry/22590/bus-workers-atu-minneapolis-george-floyd-protest-solidarity?link_id=2&can_id=2787c928536944be51dc3490ab96c045&source=email-get-ready-for-janus-20-how-to-make-your-union-do-things-2&email_referrer=email_831088&email_subject=extra-minneapolis-is-punishing-transit-workers-who-wouldnt-help-the-police-time-for-the-ceo-to-start-making-sacrifices-too
Kids Who Die- Why Cop Guilds. and Worker Unions Are Not Compatible
https://workersandcopsaredifferent.com/2020/06/08/kids-who-die/?fbclid=IwAR0hNRtVPKRwSsJGb8es6XXa0Vxu-UURP0F_k766F7stCUVV_ZVi0qzT4as
Revealed: police unions spend millions to influence policy in biggest US cities
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/23/police-unions-spending-policy-reform-chicago-new-york-la
National labor groups mostly close ranks to defend police unions
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/national-labor-groups-mostly-close-ranks-defend-police-unions-n1231573
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
The San Francisco Police Association, developers and the Mayor of San Francisco London Breed put Brooke Jenkins in as District Attorney and she has now dropped charges against a police murder of Keita O'Neil. A rally on Wednesday March 1 was held outside the San Francisco court house on 850 Bryant St.
Speakers talked about the systemic racist murders and the collusion of SF District Attorney with the SF police and the San Francisco Police Officers Association.
The protesters also blocked off the street in front of the Court.
Additional Media:
"We Mean Business" SF Unionists Protest SF POA & Demand Defunding of Police & Ending Militarization
https://youtu.be/zdw0zBXBG64
WW 6-25-20 Police Unions, Police Terror, The AFL-CIO And Labor
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-25-20-police-unions-the-afl-cio-and-labor
End Police Terrorism & Systemic Racism NOW! ILWU Juneteenth Speak Out At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKkS-JugzFc
Defense Campaign For ATU 241 Bus Driver Erek Slater
https://www.change.org/p/chicago-transit-authority-drop-all-charges-and-reinstate-chicago-bus-driver-erek-slater?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_22860526_en-US%3Av4&recruiter=1123370684&recruited_by_id=dcc875c0-b5be-11ea-9af4-19701e610203&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial
CTA bus driver alleges he was disciplined for organizing against transporting police
https://chi.streetsblog.org/2020/06/09/cta-bus-driver-alleges-he-was-disciplined-for-organizing-against-transporting-police/?fbclid=IwAR3g7ChNmNm7h2eopzJ2IjK_rkUQZ7Eh-yAX9025-yVmeDUnM2tmL3YazSY
ATU 1005 Union President Says Minneapolis Is Trying to Punish Transit Workers Who Wouldn’t Help the Police
http://inthesetimes.com/working/entry/22590/bus-workers-atu-minneapolis-george-floyd-protest-solidarity?link_id=2&can_id=2787c928536944be51dc3490ab96c045&source=email-get-ready-for-janus-20-how-to-make-your-union-do-things-2&email_referrer=email_831088&email_subject=extra-minneapolis-is-punishing-transit-workers-who-wouldnt-help-the-police-time-for-the-ceo-to-start-making-sacrifices-too
Kids Who Die- Why Cop Guilds. and Worker Unions Are Not Compatible
https://workersandcopsaredifferent.com/2020/06/08/kids-who-die/?fbclid=IwAR0hNRtVPKRwSsJGb8es6XXa0Vxu-UURP0F_k766F7stCUVV_ZVi0qzT4as
Revealed: police unions spend millions to influence policy in biggest US cities
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/23/police-unions-spending-policy-reform-chicago-new-york-la
National labor groups mostly close ranks to defend police unions
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/national-labor-groups-mostly-close-ranks-defend-police-unions-n1231573
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/SdSYc7PO5UM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network