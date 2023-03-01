top
San Francisco Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Justice For Keita O'Neil! SF DA Jenkin Fronting For POA & Developers In Dropping Charges

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Mar 1, 2023 5:26PM
A rally and speakout was held to. protest the move of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to drop the charges against the police officer who murdered unarmed Keita O'Neil. The rally took place on March 1, 2023
sm_o_niel_protest_3.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Justice For Keita O'Neil! SF DA Jenkin Fronting For POA & Developers In Dropping Charges For Killing

The San Francisco Police Association, developers and the Mayor of San Francisco London Breed put Brooke Jenkins in as District Attorney and she has now dropped charges against a police murder of Keita O'Neil. A rally on Wednesday March 1 was held outside the San Francisco court house on 850 Bryant St.

Speakers talked about the systemic racist murders and the collusion of SF District Attorney with the SF police and the San Francisco Police Officers Association.

The protesters also blocked off the street in front of the Court.

Additional Media:

"We Mean Business" SF Unionists Protest SF POA & Demand Defunding of Police & Ending Militarization
https://youtu.be/zdw0zBXBG64

WW 6-25-20 Police Unions, Police Terror, The AFL-CIO And Labor
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-25-20-police-unions-the-afl-cio-and-labor

End Police Terrorism & Systemic Racism NOW! ILWU Juneteenth Speak Out At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKkS-JugzFc

Defense Campaign For ATU 241 Bus Driver Erek Slater
https://www.change.org/p/chicago-transit-authority-drop-all-charges-and-reinstate-chicago-bus-driver-erek-slater?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_22860526_en-US%3Av4&recruiter=1123370684&recruited_by_id=dcc875c0-b5be-11ea-9af4-19701e610203&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial

CTA bus driver alleges he was disciplined for organizing against transporting police
https://chi.streetsblog.org/2020/06/09/cta-bus-driver-alleges-he-was-disciplined-for-organizing-against-transporting-police/?fbclid=IwAR3g7ChNmNm7h2eopzJ2IjK_rkUQZ7Eh-yAX9025-yVmeDUnM2tmL3YazSY

ATU 1005 Union President Says Minneapolis Is Trying to Punish Transit Workers Who Wouldn’t Help the Police
http://inthesetimes.com/working/entry/22590/bus-workers-atu-minneapolis-george-floyd-protest-solidarity?link_id=2&can_id=2787c928536944be51dc3490ab96c045&source=email-get-ready-for-janus-20-how-to-make-your-union-do-things-2&email_referrer=email_831088&email_subject=extra-minneapolis-is-punishing-transit-workers-who-wouldnt-help-the-police-time-for-the-ceo-to-start-making-sacrifices-too

Kids Who Die- Why Cop Guilds. and Worker Unions Are Not Compatible
https://workersandcopsaredifferent.com/2020/06/08/kids-who-die/?fbclid=IwAR0hNRtVPKRwSsJGb8es6XXa0Vxu-UURP0F_k766F7stCUVV_ZVi0qzT4as

Revealed: police unions spend millions to influence policy in biggest US cities
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/23/police-unions-spending-policy-reform-chicago-new-york-la

National labor groups mostly close ranks to defend police unions
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/national-labor-groups-mostly-close-ranks-defend-police-unions-n1231573

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/SdSYc7PO5UM
§Part Of Protest In Front Of San Francisco Hall of Justice
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Mar 1, 2023 5:26PM
sm_o_niel_protest1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Activists rallied at the San Francisco court house to protest the dropping off charges for the murder of Keita O'Neil
https://youtu.be/SdSYc7PO5UM
§Justice For Keita O'Neil Speaker
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Mar 1, 2023 5:26PM
sm_o_niel_protest2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A speaker at the rally talked about this case and many others.
https://youtu.be/SdSYc7PO5UM
