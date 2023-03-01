top
Central Valley U.S. Racial Justice

California Pan African Global Trade in the wake of 2022 US-Africa Business Summit

by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Wed, Mar 1, 2023 11:04AM
Our 11th Annual, Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference is poised to bring together key global leaders together with a focused Food and Ag spark to expand California Pan African Global Trade throughout the African Continental Free Trade Area and beyond.
sitka_san_francisco_to_sacramento.jpg
The entire month of April 2023, California Pan African Global Trade Month we are planning activities and aligning visions sparked in the wake of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, held December 13–15 in Washington, DC, that demonstrated the United States’ new commitment to Africa by strengthening ties between the United States and African nations.

The 2022 U.S.-Africa Business Forum (USABF) was hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Corporate Council on Africa, in partnership with the Prosper Africa initiative, USABF focused on advancing two-way trade and investment partnerships that bolster Africa’s role in the global economy, scale innovation and entrepreneurship, and drive advancements in key sectors.

Under the theme “Partnering for a Prosperous and Resilient Future,” USABF brought together African heads of state and U.S. and African business and government leaders to advance mutually beneficial partnerships that create jobs and drive inclusive and sustainable growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

High level trade delegations from top US officials are producing good fruit.

Expanding California Pan African Global Trade Month April 2023, with all roads lead to April 23-30, 2023 in the California Capitol Region of the Sacramento Valley.

Our 11th Annual, Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference is poised to bring together key global leaders together with a special Food and Ag spark to help expand California Pan African Global Trade throughout the African Continental Free Trade Area and beyond.

Before, during and after the Conference, come experience our "California Grown" $350 billion dollar annual California Working Landscape and explore the possibilities engaging with key Agriculture leaders of the 5th largest economy in the world, our collective past, present and future are connected in a good way.
