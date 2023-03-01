top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Inside the Bunkers -- Remembering Wounded Knee

by Brenda Norrell
Wed, Mar 1, 2023 8:35AM
Warrior women of Wounded Knee joined a reporter and an attorney to remember the 71 days of Wounded Knee, from the bunkers to the courtroom. Bullets whizzed by their ears as they resisted the heavily armed GOONS and the U.S. militarized assault on the people.
sm_333657800_736719087859919_4833994802109635598_n.jpg
original image (1440x1439)
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News

PORCUPINE, Oglala Lakota Nation -- Warrior women of Wounded Knee joined a reporter and an attorney to remember the 71 days of Wounded Knee, from the bunkers to the courtroom. Bullets whizzed by their ears as they resisted the heavily armed GOONS and the U.S. militarized assault on the people.

"Wounded Knee was just a spark, today we have flames," said Madonna Thunder Heart, Lakota, during a panel discussion of the Warrior Women Project on Saturday, during the 50th Anniversary of Wounded Knee in Porcupine on the Oglala Lakota Nation, in South Dakota.

When Native people took a stand against the oppression and terror targeting traditional Lakotas by Oglala Chairman Dick Wilson and the BIA on Pine Ridge in 1973, many at Wounded Knee were shot by the U.S. government snipers. Bullets rained down, even from planes above, pelleting and wounding them.

Lavetta Yeahquo, Kiowa from Oklahoma, turned 19 years old at Wounded Knee. During the panel on Saturday, Yeahquo remembers being young and naive. Lavetta remembers the bullets whizzing by her head from the federal snipers. She was in the same bunker as Frank Clearwater who was shot in the back of the head through a wall and killed by a federal sniper.

Joanna Brown was a reporter for a college radio show when she turned her attention to Wounded Knee. When the big media in their fancy vans pulled out, after being ordered to by the U.S. government, she stayed. After it was over, Akwesasne Notes asked her to be part of a team to write a book.

'Voices from Wounded Knee 1973,' originally published by Akwesasne Notes, was re-published in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Wounded Knee, Brown said.

Attorney Fran Olsen came to Wounded Knee when the call went out for attorneys. She spent her time between Wounded Knee and Rapid City and fought the battle in the courtroom and at the roadblocks, where she was shot at. She aided medical teams to enter.

Read the full article at Censored News.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/02/inside-bunkers-remembering-wounded-knee.html

Top photo courtesy Warrior Women Project: Madonna Thunder Hawk remembers Wounded Knee on Saturday.
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/02/ins...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Wed, Mar 1, 2023 8:35AM
screenshot_2023-02-27_10.40.06_am.png
Lavetta Yeahquo, Kiowa, and reporter Joanna Brown remember Wounded Knee at the Warrior Women Project panel on Pine Ridge on Saturday.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/02/ins...
§Wounded Knee 1973
by Brenda Norrell
Wed, Mar 1, 2023 8:35AM
sm_11058083_801074983341710_4827426010016690408_o.jpg
original image (970x666)
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/02/ins...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$45.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code