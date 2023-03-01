Warrior women of Wounded Knee joined a reporter and an attorney to remember the 71 days of Wounded Knee, from the bunkers to the courtroom. Bullets whizzed by their ears as they resisted the heavily armed GOONS and the U.S. militarized assault on the people.

By Brenda NorrellCensored NewsPORCUPINE, Oglala Lakota Nation -- Warrior women of Wounded Knee joined a reporter and an attorney to remember the 71 days of Wounded Knee, from the bunkers to the courtroom. Bullets whizzed by their ears as they resisted the heavily armed GOONS and the U.S. militarized assault on the people."Wounded Knee was just a spark, today we have flames," said Madonna Thunder Heart, Lakota, during a panel discussion of the Warrior Women Project on Saturday, during the 50th Anniversary of Wounded Knee in Porcupine on the Oglala Lakota Nation, in South Dakota.When Native people took a stand against the oppression and terror targeting traditional Lakotas by Oglala Chairman Dick Wilson and the BIA on Pine Ridge in 1973, many at Wounded Knee were shot by the U.S. government snipers. Bullets rained down, even from planes above, pelleting and wounding them.Lavetta Yeahquo, Kiowa from Oklahoma, turned 19 years old at Wounded Knee. During the panel on Saturday, Yeahquo remembers being young and naive. Lavetta remembers the bullets whizzing by her head from the federal snipers. She was in the same bunker as Frank Clearwater who was shot in the back of the head through a wall and killed by a federal sniper.Joanna Brown was a reporter for a college radio show when she turned her attention to Wounded Knee. When the big media in their fancy vans pulled out, after being ordered to by the U.S. government, she stayed. After it was over, Akwesasne Notes asked her to be part of a team to write a book.'Voices from Wounded Knee 1973,' originally published by Akwesasne Notes, was re-published in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Wounded Knee, Brown said.Attorney Fran Olsen came to Wounded Knee when the call went out for attorneys. She spent her time between Wounded Knee and Rapid City and fought the battle in the courtroom and at the roadblocks, where she was shot at. She aided medical teams to enter.Read the full article at Censored News.Top photo courtesy Warrior Women Project: Madonna Thunder Hawk remembers Wounded Knee on Saturday.