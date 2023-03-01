From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Int'l Women'sDay-Break theChains! Unleash theFury ofWomen as a Mighty Force for Revolution
Date:
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Revolution Club
Location Details:
Revolution Books 2444 Durant Avenue Berkeley
Celebration for International Women's Day
Break All the Chains!
Unleash the Fury of Women as a Mighty Force for Revolution!
Capitalism and Patriarchy-You Can't End One Without Ending the Other
Abortion on Demand and Without Apology
Forced Motherhood is Female Enslavement
IF you are infuriated by the Supreme Court overturning the right to abortion...
IF you are inspired by the women of Iran and Latin America rising up for women to be free...
IF you have ever wondered if women could be liberated from a world of exploitation, male supremacy and all forms of gender oppression...
Come be part of International Women's Day.
We need a Revolution- Nothing Less to free women from centuries of oppression as part of freeing humanity from all forms of oppression.
Caravan to march and celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday March 11 (Get in touch for details)
For more information: http://revolutionbooks.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 8:09AM
