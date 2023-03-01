Jewish Fast in Solidarity With Palestinians

Date:

Monday, March 06, 2023

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Fast of Esther Committee for a Free Palestine

Location Details:

456 Montgomery Street between California and Sacramento

Across street from the Israeli Consulate

On Monday, March 6th, SF Bay Area, antizionist Jews and supporters will gather publicly to collectively fast as an act of resistance and to reclaim the Jewish holiday Purim. We fast in support of the Palestinian people under attack by the Israeli military and right-wing settlers. We call for reflection and reparative action in response to the US and Israel’s violence and discrimination against Palestinians.



People will be fasting opposite the Israeli Consulate 456 Montgomery Street in San Francisco Monday, March 6, 2023 on the Fast of Esther. We invite people of all faiths and backgrounds to join us in a ceremony from 11:30 a.m. PT - 1:30 p.m. PT. We will be sharing various opportunities for the public to get involved and hold our governments accountable.

